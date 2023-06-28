Around Our Region published June 28, 2023

Community events

Spicer Fourth of July events are June 30-July 4. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/SpicerMN .

Prinsburg Fourth of July celebration is July 1 with a parade at 6 p.m.

Morton Fourth of July events on July 4 include a parade at 11 a.m. The Renville County Historical Society Museum will be open with events. Find more information on www.facebook.com by searching "Morton Mn 4th of July."

Danube Fun Days are July 5-9, including a grand parade on July 8, live music performances, food vendors, sports competitions, children's activities, and more. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/danubefundays.

Bonanza Valley Days are July 6-9 in Brooten. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/brooten56316 .

Litchfield Watercade is July 6-9. Go online for more information online www.watercade.com .

Prairie Fest Days are July 6-8 in Clara City. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/ClaraCityPrairieFest.

Summerfest is July 12-16 in Sacred Heart. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/SacredHeartSummerfest .

Kid Day Celebration events are July 13-16 in Benson. Find more information on www.facebook.com by searching "Kid Day Benson, MN."

Space Festival is July 13-16 in Cosmos. Go online for more information at cosmos-mn.com .

Stinker Day and Dragonfest are July 14-15 in Madison. Go online for more information at www.madisonmn.info .

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Fourth of July: The library will be closed July 4.

Summer Reading Bingo: Through Aug. 31. Patrons are invited to fill out bingo sheets for the chance of getting up to five prizes. A blackout is an entry to the drawing for the grand prize. For each bingo, patrons will get a scratch ticket that will determine whether they get a prize that day or a chance at the grand prize.

Teen Summer Reading Program: Through Aug. 31. Every five books read gets teens an entry toward a grand prize basket of choice as well as a spin of the prize wheel. At the end of the summer, one person will be drawn for each grand prize basket and whoever reads the most books will win a $50 Target gift certificate. Reading logs available.

Teen coloring contest: July 1-Aug. 12. Pick up a coloring sheet at the library starting July 1. Voting begins Aug. 14, and the winner will be announced Aug. 28.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Tween Craft: June 28, 6 p.m., for ages 9-14. Design, paint and decorate your own fairy or gnome garden. Please register at willmarpubliclibrary.org .

Crafts and Creations: July 12, 5:30 p.m., ages 9-18. Get creative and make something new with tons of different art supplies, craft kits and crafting tools available to try. Guardians are welcome to stay and craft too.

Teen Gaming Club: July 14, 3:30 p.m., play games on the Xbox One, board and card games from the collection. Food and drink provided. Some games are rated 13+.

Teen Lit Loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. June’s theme is day vs. night, and July's theme is Y2K.

Teen take-and-make: June 19 opened for house plant wall art, and July 3 opens for snow cone magnet. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Adult take-and-make: June 12 opened for bee stationary and June 26 opened for yarn flower wreath. For ages 18+, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: June 28, 2 p.m., $2, music by Terry Shaw. No entertainment on July 5.

Community Kitchen — Hummus Dips and Flatbread: June 29, 2:30 p.m., $10. Register by June 26. Whip up your own hummus dip, up to three varieties, and create your own flatbread for dipping.

Friday afternoon of dancing: June 30, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Leroy & Jerry; $7 dancers, $2 listeners. No dance on July 7.

Aging Wisely: July 6, 1:30 p.m., free. Rudy Vigil from WRAC TV will talk about what goes into broadcasting television, making shows and how televisions have evolved. For more information and to make a reservation, call Britta at 320-262-5288 by 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Community Kitchen Kids: Two remaining Thursdays, from 3 to 5 p.m., July 6 and Aug. 3. Cost for all three sessions is $34 or individual class is $14. Children ages 4-14 are invited to make fun summer snacks. They will learn simple measuring basics and safe treats to make at home. Three different snacks and recipes to take home.

Community Thread Studio: July 11, 2 to 4 p.m.; $5, grades 4 and up, advance registration required. Bring all your questions regarding sewing.

Drum circle: Every Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m. Come learn fun rhythms and enjoy making beats with other musicians. All ages, abilities are welcome to this free event.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop including some evenings and Saturdays; contact Community Center for details and prices.