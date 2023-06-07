Around Our Region published June 7, 2023

Community events

Renville Sugar Beet Days are June 7-11. More information at www.facebook.com/Renvillemnsugarbeetdays .

Kandiyohi Kandi is Dandy Days are June 9 and 10. Street dance on Saturday and more information online at cityofkandiyohimn.com or the Kandiyohi Community Club on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kandicommunityclub .

Montevideo Fiesta Days are June 11-18. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/montevideofiestadays .

Atwater Festival Days are June 13-18. Go online for more information at www.atwaterfestivaldays.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Atwater-Festival-Days-1726910184238510

Paynesville Town and Country Days are June 14-17. Events include royalty pageant, carnival rides, local food vendors, games, kids night, craft fair, parade, wild car pulling and concert on Saturday night. More information at paynesvillechamber.org

Bird Island’s Island Days are June 14-18. Go online for more information at www.birdislandcity.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/Island-Days-162967003867500 .

Canby Hat Daze are June 16-18. Go online for more information at canbychamber.com .

Curd Fest is June 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Jer-Lindy Farms, north of Brooten. Music, food and drink and tours. Tickets are $12 in advance online, or $15 at the door. Children 11 and under are free. For more information, visit the website at www.redheadcreamery.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RedheadCreamery .

Summer Birthday Bash at YES!

GRANITE FALLS — The Department of Transformation will host a Summer Birthday Bash on Saturday, June 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the YES! House, 725 Prentice St. Get a sneak peek at construction updates, and enjoy music, games and food. The event is free and open to the public, and all ages are welcome.

Author visit to Prinsburg

Lois Roelofs will present her book, "Marv Taking Charge: A Story of Bold Love and Courage," from 1 to 3 p.m. June 19 at the Prinsburg Fellowship Hall. A limited number of books will be available at no cost; any donations received will be given to Marv's hospice fund.

Author visit to Lake Lillian, Spicer

Author Pamela Nowak, an award-winning historical fiction writer, will speak at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, at the Lake Lillian Library and again at 6 p.m. at the Spicer Library. She was born and raised in southwest Minnesota. Her works include "Necessary Deceptions: The Women of Wyatt Earp" and "Never Let Go: Survivial of the Lake Shetek Women."

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Summer Reading Bingo: Through Aug. 31. Patrons are invited to fill out bingo sheets for the chance of getting up to five prizes. A blackout is an entry to the drawing for the grand prize. For each bingo, patrons will get a scratch ticket that will determine whether they get a prize that day or a chance at the grand prize.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.

Teen Summer Reading Program: Through Aug. 31. Every five books read gets teens an entry toward a grand prize basket of choice as well as a spin of the prize wheel. At the end of the summer, one person will be drawn for each grand prize basket and whoever reads the most books will win a $50 Target gift certificate. Reading logs available.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Garden Exchange: June 7, 10 a.m., outside the front entrance of the library. Have too many pots laying around? Did you start too many seeds and want to share the seedlings? Maybe you are neatening up your existing beds and have divided plants to share. Bring your extra plants, seeds, bulbs, pots, etc. to the library swap table and see if there's anything else you'd like to take in exchange.

Teen Gaming Club: June 9, 3:30 p.m., play games on the Xbox One, board and card games from the collection. Food and drink provided. Some games are rated 13+.

Teen Iron Chef: June 10, 2 p.m., ages 12-18, advance registration is required. Compete to see who can make the best snack using the secret ingredient.

Storytime with Hawk Creek Animal Shelter: June 13, 10 a.m., join us for stories about our furry friends, learn about Hawk Creek, and meet one of their animals! There will be an activity afterward that will be given to Hawk Creek. Allergy warning: dogs and cats will be present.

Crafts and Creations: June 14, 5:30 p.m., ages 9-18. Get creative and make something new with tons of different art supplies, craft kits and crafting tools available to try. Guardians are welcome to stay and craft too.

WPL Book Club: June 15, 12 p.m., “The Appeal” by Janice Hallett. Book discussion upstairs at the library. New members are always welcome.

Musical Crafts: June 15, 3 p.m., ages 12 and under, create a tambourine, washer chimes and more.

Adult movie matinee: June 16, 2 p.m., "Supercell," no cost or registration, refreshments provided.

Book Buddies with Bethesda: June 20, 10 a.m., come to Bethesda for stories, songs, and activities, plus hang out with Bethesda residents. Enter through the main entrance on Willmar Avenue.

Little Mermaid Party: June 20, 5:30 p.m., ages 12 and under, celebrate "The Little Mermaid" by having mermaid-themed crafts, treats and activities.

Adult Game Night: June 20, 6 p.m., in the conference room, play some of the library’s games or bring a favorite from home. Everyone 16 and over are welcome. No cost and no registration.

Crafternoon: June 21, 2 p.m., bring in projects you are working on (diamond painting, knitting, drawing, etc.) and socialize with other crafters. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Teen movie night: June 21, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required, popcorn and refreshments provided.

Teen Gaming Club: June 23, 3:30 p.m., play games on the Xbox One, or board and card games from the collection. Food and drink provided. Some games are rated 13+.

Teen Lit Loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. June’s theme is day vs. night.

Teen take-and-make: June 19 opens for house plant wall art. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Adult take-and-make: June 12 opens for bee stationary and June 26 opens for yarn flower wreath. For ages 18+, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Royal Storytime at Miller Park: June 22, 10 a.m., join the Willmar Fests princesses for stories and cookies. This event will take place at Miller Park. If there’s rain, the event will be moved to the library.

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Community Kids Summer Camp: Sign up now for weekly summer camp beginning June 21. Kids will have an afternoon of games, crafts, experiments, visits from local organizations, snacks and fun. Offered on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. for kids ages 4-12, camp runs through Aug. 9 and the cost is $45. Register at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com and see the weekly themes listed there. Space is limited.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: June 7, 2 p.m., $2, music by Jason Christianson.

Community Kitchen Kids: Three Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m., June 8, July 6 and Aug. 3. Cost for all three is $34 or individual class is $14. Children ages 4-14 are invited to make fun summer snacks. They will learn simple measuring basics and safe treats to make at home. Three different snacks and recipes to take home.

Friday afternoon of dancing: June 9, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Leroy & Jerry; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Dogs with Dads Barbecue: June 10, noon to 2 p.m., $5. Enjoy a treat with your dad, uncle, grandpa or other father figure..

Community Thread Studio: June 13, 2 to 4 p.m.; $5, grades 4 and up, advance registration required. Bring all your questions regarding sewing.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: June 14, 2 p.m., $2, music by Allen Carlson.

Sara’s Sole Care Clinic: June 15, 10 a.m. to noon. Call 320-557-6142 to make an appointment for foot care by a registered nurse.

Community crafts: June 15, 2 p.m., $10, all ages, advance registration required. Flip flop sign: Create a fun, summery, door hanger with your own words or saying, perfect for a lake home.

Friday afternoon of dancing: June 16, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Michael James; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Little Art Gallery session: June 16, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., free. Create art to be on display in the community art galleries around Willmar.

Royal veterans coffee social: June 19, 9 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members. Enjoy coffee and rolls with veterans and Willmar Fests royalty.

Baby goat yoga: June 19, 5:30 p.m. June 19, $20, register in advance. Hawk Creek Animal Shelter volunteers will help supervise baby goats from Ziemer Farms Myotonics while yoga instructor Kim leads the class.

Let’s Go Fishing: June 20 boating excursion for veterans. Meet at Spicer boat launch at 12:30 p.m. and leave at 1 p.m. Free but limited space. Sign up at the Community Center.

Community bingo: June 20, 5 to 7 p.m., $3 per person.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: June 21, 2 p.m., $2, music by Gig Noonan and all ages are welcome to attend for free root beer floats.

Court whist tournament: June 22, 12:30 p.m., advance registration required, $2 entry fee.

Friday afternoon of dancing: June 23, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Jerry’s Band; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Drum circle: Every Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m. Come learn fun rhythms and enjoy making beats with other musicians. All ages, abilities are welcome to this free event.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop including some evenings and Saturdays; contact Community Center for details and prices.