Around Our Region published March 1, 2023

Ridgewater College

WILLMAR — To help build awareness and healthy communities, the Ridgewater College Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host spring virtual speakers, free and open to the public.

Relationships and Red Flags: March 16, 11 a.m. Marissa Cohen is an activist, survivor and best-selling author. Some of her books include “Healing from Emotional Abuse,” “Breaking through the Silence: Bullet Journal,” and “The Ruhe Approach: Healing from Abuse.” Cohen will share her knowledge and expertise on healthy versus unhealthy relationships, red flags to look for, and techniques to help stay safe. No registration required, simply join the Zoom event at tiny.cc/rc-relationships.

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: March 1, 2 p.m., $2, music by Wendall Nash.

Crafts with Cardinals: March 1, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., $1. Make art, bracelets, greeting cards or knit with Willmar students.

Aging Wisely: March 2, 1:30 p.m., free. Riley Kennedy, of Willmar Main Street, will talk about new businesses and events downtown, and group will reminisce about downtown Willmar. The program is part of a series to help support the educational, social and nutritional needs of older adults. For more information and to make a reservation, call Britta at 320-262-5288 by 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.

Friday afternoon of dancing: March 3, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Nite Owls; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Veterans coffee social: March 6 and March 20, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

Healthy Homes: March 7, 1 p.m, free. Learn about hazards to not ignore, ways to fix and tips to keep your home healthy.

Community Kids: March 7, 3:30 to 5:15 p.m., grades K-5, $8 class; advance registration required by the Friday before the class. Activities will range from crafts to science and games with a different focus each month. March social focus is participating and staying on task.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: March 8, 2 p.m., $2, music by KMS High School Jazz Band.

Elks dance: March 8, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Elks sponsor the dances for local and surrounding group home residents to enjoy a night of dancing and socializing.

Community crafts: March 9, 2:30 p.m., $15, all ages, advance registration required. Make your own personalized welcome mat.

Friday afternoon of dancing: March 10, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Leroy and Jerry; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Dog day out: March 11, two sessions offered between 1 and 4 p.m., $10, advance registration required. Bring your furry friend for a playtime session, make a toy and enjoy a puppy massage.

Community Thread Studio: March 14, 2 to 4 p.m.; $5, grades 4 and up, advance registration required. Bring all your questions regarding sewing.

Community Kitchen — Irish Potato Scones: March 16, 3:30 p.m., $5. Come make these Irish dessert scones. Advance registration required by March 13.

Little Art Gallery session: March 17, 2:30 to 4 p.m., free. Create art to be on display in our community art galleries with the themes of green, St. Patrick’s Day, growth and spring.

Jolly Twirlers Square Dance: March 18, 7 p.m., All are welcome to join in this square dancing evening.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop, contact Community Center for details and prices.

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.

Winter Reads: Through March 31, ages 18 and older, for every five books read, you will receive a prize with the options of a mug, a windshield scraper or a cloth grocery bag. After receiving two prizes, any further entries will go to a possibility of winning the grand prize, a $100 gift card.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Lego Club: March 1, 4 p.m., kindergarten through sixth grade, no registration is necessary. Test your creativity and skills the first Wednesday of the month.

Early Readers Book Club: March 2, 4 p.m., grades K-2, intended for children who have graduated from storytime age. We will read a story, discuss, and do activities. February is "Frog and Toad."

Children's matinee: March 3, 4 p.m., no cost or registration, popcorn provided.

Classic movie for adults: March 7, 5:30 p.m., no cost or registration, refreshments provided.

Teen Gaming Club: March 8, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required. Play games on the Xbox One or board and card games. Some games are rated 13+. Refreshments provided.

STEMtastic Thursday: March 9, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Learn about DNA as you recreate a DNA strand using candy. Best for ages 7-12.

Teen Gaming Club: March 10, 3:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required. Play games on the Xbox One or board and card games. Some games are rated 13+. Refreshments provided.

Wisdom and Wine: March 13, tickets go on sale to the general public.

Job search presentation: March 14, 1 to 2:30 p.m., “How to ace your next job interview.” Register in advance at link on website.

Teen movie: March 15, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required, popcorn and refreshments provided.

Adult Book Club: March 16, noon, “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan. Book discussion upstairs at the library. New members are always welcome.

Adult movie matinee: March 17, 2 p.m., “Devotion,” no cost or registration, refreshments provided.

The Magic of Dr. Seuss: March 18, 10 a.m. A magic show dedicated to the funny, wacky, wonderful world of Dr. Seuss. Kids will be entranced as Robert uses magic, story-telling, and silly comedy to bring to life the enchanting characters found within the pages of “The Cat in the Hat”, “The Lorax”, “Fox n’ Sox”, and “One Fish Two Fish”.

Seed Library: March 18, 1 to 3 p.m., social with Master Gardeners.

Teen take-and-make: March 6 opens for butterfly button art and March 20 opens for dinosaur terrarium. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Adult make-and-take: Crafts are posted on the website as they are available. March 6 opens for winter scene vase and March 20 opens for butterfly and flower diamond painting. Ages 18 and over, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Teen lit loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. February’s theme is Prehistoric.

Willmar Community Education

WILLMAR — Willmar Community Education has released their winter schedule of classes. Advance registration is required at willmar.ce.eleyo.com .

Telling a Historical Truth, Henry Hastings Sibley and a state park: April 4, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Jefferson Learning Center, instructor Kelsey Olson. Presentation on the controversial history of Henry Hastings Sibley and the history of the creation of Sibley State Park. Learn about the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 and Sibley's role in the genocide of the Dakota people, followed by a roundtable discussion about the name change effort, including an update on where the process is today.

Myrtle Mabee Library

BELGRADE — The Myrtle Mabee Library has the following events scheduled. The library phone number is 320-254-8842 .

Take & Make Kit: Each month a kit for kids 3 and older will be offered for pickup at the library while supplies last.

Guessing Game — Animal Tracks: March 8-29. Follow the snowshoe trail and take a guess at which critters have left footprints in the snow. Browse our critter display for books, and pick up a few coloring or activity sheets for all ages.

Movie Night: March 10, 6:30 p.m., all ages, kid-friendly movie and popcorn. You are welcome to wear pajamas and bring blankets. Water will be available and drinks with lids are welcome.

Paynesville Public Library

PAYNESVILLE — The Paynesville Public Library has the following events scheduled. The library phone number is 320-243-7343 .

Take & Make Kit: Each month a kit for kids 3 and older will be offered for pickup at the library while supplies last.

Fiber Arts Club: March 1, 4 to 5 p.m., adults, limit 20, advance registration required. Looking to start a new hobby or learn a new skill but don’t want to learn alone? The club meets monthly with a new type of fiber art project each quarter. You provide the supplies; library will provide the pattern, skills and space to craft along with others. March 1 will be choosing a pattern, answering questions and talking materials. April 5 is a check-in on progress, answering questions and helping with fixes. May 3 is the finish-up and product reveal.

Teen Video Game Night: March 10, 7 to 8 p.m., ages 12 up to seniors in high school. Gather some friends and play both familiar and classic games. Snacks provided, no registration required.

Physical activities

Open gym at Jefferson: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday during the school year. Check in at the Community Education office. Gym and equipment available for ages 0-8 with parental supervision; families put toys away when finished.

Willmar Civic Center

— The Willmar Civic Center has two ice arenas, the Cardinal Arena and the Blue Line Arena which has curling ice. The Events and Recreation Center has court surfaces for basketball, tennis, pickleball, volleyball; an indoor playground; meeting rooms and more. Admission is charged for some open events. For more information, the number is 320-235-1454 . Open events in the next week are:

Indoor playground: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and during all events at the Civic Center, including the weekends. It is designed for ages 2-10.

Adaptive/open curling: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, $3 for all ages.

Noon hour basketball: 11:30 to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Open gym: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Open pickleball: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday and Friday; 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 8 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Open tennis: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday,