Around Our Region published March 15, 2023

Youth and Family

Easter egg hunt: Calvary Lutheran Church at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, on the green space west of the church.

Easter egg hunt: Redeemer Lutheran Church & Preschool at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 2, for ages 2 through 12.

Ridgewater College

WILLMAR — To help build awareness and healthy communities, the Ridgewater College Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host spring virtual speakers, free and open to the public.

Relationships and Red Flags: March 16, 11 a.m. Marissa Cohen is an activist, survivor and best-selling author. Some of her books include “Healing from Emotional Abuse,” “Breaking through the Silence: Bullet Journal,” and “The Ruhe Approach: Healing from Abuse.” Cohen will share her knowledge and expertise on healthy versus unhealthy relationships, red flags to look for, and techniques to help stay safe. No registration required, simply join the Zoom event at tiny.cc/rc-relationships.

Willmar Community Education

WILLMAR — Willmar Community Education has released their winter schedule of classes. Advance registration is required.

Telling a Historical Truth, Henry Hastings Sibley and a State Park: April 4, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Jefferson Learning Center, instructor Kelsey Olson. Presentation on the controversial history of Henry Hastings Sibley and the history of the creation of Sibley State Park. Learn about the Conflict of 1862 and Sibley's role in the genocide of the Dakota people. Followed by a roundtable discussion about the name change effort, including an update on where the process is today.

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: March 15, 2 p.m., $2, music by Jason Christianson.

Friday afternoon of dancing: March 17, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Michael James; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Little Art Gallery session: March 17, 2:30 to 4 p.m., free. Create art to be on display in community art galleries with the themes of green, St. Patrick’s Day, growth and spring.

Jolly Twirlers Square Dance: March 18, 7 p.m. All are welcome to join in this square dancing evening.

Veterans coffee social: March 20, 9:30 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: March 22, 2 p.m., $2, music by Terry Shaw.

Friday afternoon of dancing: March 24, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Jerry’s Band; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Community Book Club: March 27, 3:30 p.m. Join our Community Book club for discussion of a new book picked each month.

Community bingo: March 28, 5 to 7 p.m., $3 per person, two cards at a time.

Community crafts: March 30, 2:30 p.m., $9, all ages, advance registration required. Make a gnome planter to house a little succulent.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop, contact Community Center for details and prices.

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.

Winter Reads: Through March 31, ages 18 and older, for every five books read, you will receive a prize with the options of a mug, a windshield scraper or a cloth grocery bag. After receiving two prizes, any further entries will go to a possibility of winning the grand prize, a $100 gift card.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Homeschool Hour: March 15, 2 p.m., for homeschoolers of all ages. Topic is pirates: Learn some facts about these sea-faring people and play games. For kids 12 and under.

Teen movie: March 15, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required, popcorn and refreshments provided.

Adult Book Club: March 16, noon, “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan. Book discussion upstairs at the library. New members are always welcome. The April 20 book is “The Family Chao” by Lan Samantha Chang.

Adult movie matinee: March 17, 2 p.m., “Devotion,” no cost or registration, refreshments provided.

The Magic of Dr. Seuss: March 18, 10 a.m. A magic show dedicated to the funny, wacky, wonderful world of Dr. Seuss. Kids will be entranced as Robert uses magic, story-telling, and silly comedy to bring to life the enchanting characters found within the pages of “The Cat in the Hat,” “The Lorax,” “Fox n’ Sox," and “One Fish Two Fish.”

Seed Library: March 18, 1 to 3 p.m., social with Master Gardeners.

Adult game night: March 21, 6 to 8 p.m. Invite your friends to play some of the library’s games or bring a favorite from home. Everyone 16 and over are welcome. No cost and no registration.

Tween craft: March 22, 6 p.m., ages 9-14, advance registration required. Make your own journal from scratch. It has a lot of steps and will take at least an hour.

Teen Book Club: March 24, 4 p.m., club discussion of this month’s book, no registration necessary, snacks and beverages provided.

Pajama-rama storytime: March 28, 6:30 p.m. Come in your pajamas, bring a blanket and listen to stories. Milk and cookies afterward before you head home to bed.

Diamond Painting: March 29, diamond painting program.

Teen take-and-make: March 6 opened for butterfly button art and March 20 opens for dinosaur terrarium. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Teen lit loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. March’s theme is prehistoric.

Myrtle Mabee Library

BELGRADE — The Myrtle Mabee Library has the following events scheduled. The library phone number is 320-254-8842 .

Take & Make Kit: Each month a kit for kids 3 and older will be offered for pickup at the library while supplies last.

Guessing Game — Animal Tracks: March 8-29. Follow the snowshoe trail and take a guess at which critters have left footprints in the snow. Browse our critter display for books, and pick up a few coloring or activity sheets for all ages.

R.E.A.D Book Club: March 20, 4 p.m. The book club for adults will discuss a different book each month.

Tech Time: March 28, 4 to 6 p.m., teens and adults, For help with your electronic device, drop in during tech time or guarantee a one-on-one time by registering for a half-hour time slot. Call the library, 320-254-8842, to register.

Paynesville Public Library

PAYNESVILLE — The Paynesville Public Library has the following events scheduled. The library phone number is 320-243-7343 .

Take & Make Kit: Each month a kit for kids 3 and older will be offered for pickup at the library while supplies last.

Craft supplies swap: March 25, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Have you lost interest in a hobby? No more room for your craft supplies? Drop your supplies at the library during open hours between March 1 to 24. The swap will be after the library closes.

Tech Time: March 27, 1 to 3 p.m., teens and adults. For help with your electronic device, register for up to a half-hour of one-on-one time. Call the library at 320-243-7343 .

Physical activities

Open gym at Jefferson: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday during the school year. Check in at the Community Education office. Gym and equipment available for ages 0-8 with parental supervision; families put toys away when finished.

Willmar Civic Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Civic Center has two ice arenas, the Cardinal Arena and the Blue Line Arena which has curling ice. The Events and Recreation Center has court surfaces for basketball, tennis, pickleball, volleyball; an indoor playground; meeting rooms and more. Admission is charged for some open events. For more information, the number is 320-235-1454 . Open events in the next week are:

Indoor playground: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and during all events at the Civic Center, including the weekends. It is designed for ages 2-10.

Noon hour basketball: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Open pickleball: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday and Friday; 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Open tennis: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.