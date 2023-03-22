Around Our Region published March 22, 2023

Youth and Family

Easter egg hunt: Calvary Lutheran Church at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, on the green space west of the church.

Easter egg hunt: Redeemer Lutheran Church & Preschool at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 2, for ages 2 through 12.

Willmar Community Education

WILLMAR — Willmar Community Education has released its winter schedule of classes. Advance registration is required.

Telling a Historical Truth, Henry Hastings Sibley and a State Park: April 4, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Jefferson Learning Center, instructor Kelsey Olson. Presentation on the controversial history of Henry Hastings Sibley and the history of the creation of Sibley State Park. Learn about the Conflict of 1862 and Sibley's role in the genocide of the Dakota people. Followed by a roundtable discussion about the name change effort, including an update on where the process is today.

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: March 22, 2 p.m., $2, music by Terry Shaw.

Friday afternoon of dancing: March 24, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Jerry’s Band; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Community Book Club: March 27, 3:30 p.m. Join our Community Book Club for discussion of a new book picked each month.

Community Bingo: March 28, 5 to 7 p.m., $3 per person, two cards at a time.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: March 29, 2 p.m., $2, music by Gig Noonan.

Community crafts: March 30, 2:30 p.m., $9, all ages, advance registration required. Make a gnome planter to house a little succulent.

Community crafts: April 3, 3 p.m., $6 or $10, all ages, advance registration required. Bunny blocks and boards: Make a cute bunny in time for Easter.

Veterans coffee social: April 3 and April 17, 9:30 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

Community Kids: April 4, 3:30 to 5:15 p.m., grades K-5, $8 class; advance registration required by the Friday before the class. Activities range from crafts to science and games, with a different focus each month. April focus is staying calm and showing emotion.

Aging Wisely: April 6, 1:30 p.m., free. University of Minnesota Extension will talk about the upcoming gardening and produce season. For more information and to make a reservation, call Britta at 320-262-5288 by 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.

Elks dance: April 12, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Elks sponsor the dances for local and surrounding group home residents to enjoy a night of dancing and socializing.

Community Thread Studio: April 11, 2 to 4 p.m.; $5, grades 4 and up, advance registration required. Bring all your questions regarding sewing.

Daddy Daughter Formal: April 22, 4:30 to 7 p.m., purchase tickets by 4 p.m. April 14. Fathers, grandfathers, father figures: Enjoy an evening with your 4- to 12-year-old princess. Tickets are $25 per couple, $10 for extra guest. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner served at 5 p.m., dance until 7 p.m.

Drum circle: Every Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m. Come learn fun rhythms and enjoy making beats with other musicians; all ages, abilities are welcome; free.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop, contact Community Center for details and prices.

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.

Winter Reads: Through March 31, ages 18 and older, for every five books read, you will receive a prize with the options of a mug, a windshield scraper or a cloth grocery bag. After receiving two prizes, any further entries will go to a possibility of winning the grand prize, a $100 gift card.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Nailed It! Challenge: Submit between April 1-22. Put your creative skills to the test to make the best replication of the chosen treat. Winners in each age category will receive a gift card. Register for a challenge kit at www.willmarpubliclibrary.org. All ages. One kit per person. Photo submissions must be emailed to samantha.plessel@pioneerland.lib.mn.us or messaged on Facebook by April 22. Winners will be announced April 24.

Tween craft: March 22, 6 p.m., ages 9-14, advance registration required. Make your own journal from scratch. It has a lot of steps and will take at least an hour.

Teen Book Club: March 24, 4 p.m., club discussion of this month’s book, no registration necessary, snacks and beverages provided. May 26

Pajama-rama storytime: March 28, 6:30 p.m. Come in your pajamas, bring a blanket and listen to stories. Milk and cookies afterward before you head home to bed.

Diamond Painting: March 29, diamond painting program.

Alice in Wonderland tea party: April 1, noon, all ages. Follow the white rabbit to a fun-filled and wondrous tea party with themed snacks, crafts, and activities. No registration required.

Lego Club: April 5, 4 p.m., kindergarten through sixth grade, no registration is necessary. Test your creativity and skills the first Wednesday of the month.

Classic movie for adults: April 5, 5:30 p.m., no cost or registration, refreshments provided.

Junk Journal Art: April 11, 2 p.m. Learn about junk journaling in its many forms.

Art supply exchange: April 11, following the junk journal art program. I you have paper, buttons, stickers or something else that you no longer have a need for, bring them in and see if you want some supplies from the library’s crafts as well.

Teen Gaming Club: April 12, 3:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required. Play games on the Xbox One or board and card games. Some games are rated 13+. Refreshments provided.

Teen Gaming Club: April 14, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required. Play games on the Xbox One or board and card games. Some games are rated 13+. Refreshments provided.

Teen movie: April 19, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required, popcorn and refreshments provided.

Adult Book Club: April 20, noon, “The Family Chao” by Lan Samantha Chang, book discussion upstairs at the library. New members are always welcome. May 18 book is “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub and June 15 book is “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus.

Teen take-and-make: March 20 opened for dinosaur terrarium. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website. April 3 opens for bunny in a flower pot and April 17 opens for flower bead ring.

Adult make-and-take: Crafts are posted on the website as they are available. March 20 opened for butterfly and flower diamond painting. Ages 18 and over, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Teen lit loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. March’s theme is prehistoric.

Myrtle Mabee Library

BELGRADE — The Myrtle Mabee Library has the following events scheduled. The library phone number is 320-254-884 .

Take & Make Kit: Each month a kit for kids 3 and older will be offered for pickup at the library while supplies last.

Guessing Game — Animal Tracks: March 8-29. Follow the snowshoe trail and take a guess at which critters have left footprints in the snow. Browse our critter display for books, and pick up a few coloring or activity sheets for all ages.

Tech Time: March 28, 4 to 6 p.m., teens and adults, For help with your electronic device, drop in during tech time or guarantee a one-on-one time by registering for a half-hour time slot. Call the library, 320-254-8842, to register.

Paynesville Public Library

PAYNESVILLE — The Paynesville Public Library has the following events scheduled. The library phone number is 320-243-7343 .

Take & Make Kit: Each month a kit for kids 3 and older will be offered for pickup at the library while supplies last.

Craft supplies swap: March 25, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Have you lost interest in a hobby? No more room for your craft supplies? Drop your supplies at the library during open hours between March 1 to 24. The swap will be after the library closes.

Tech Time: March 27, 1 to 3 p.m., teens and adults. For help with your electronic device, register for up to a half-hour of one-on-one time. Call the library at 320-243-7343 .

Physical activities

Open gym at Jefferson: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday during the school year. Check in at the Community Education office. Gym and equipment available for ages 0-8 with parental supervision; families put toys away when finished.

Willmar Civic Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Civic Center has two ice arenas, the Cardinal Arena and the Blue Line Arena which has curling ice. The Events and Recreation Center has court surfaces for basketball, tennis, pickleball, volleyball; an indoor playground; meeting rooms and more. Admission is charged for some open events. For more information, the number is 320-235-1454 . Open events in the next week are:

Indoor playground: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and during all events at the Civic Center, including the weekends. It is designed for ages 2-10.

Noon hour basketball: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Open pickleball: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday and 8 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday

Open tennis: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday and Monday.

