Around Our Region published March 29, 2023

Youth and Family

Easter egg hunt: Calvary Lutheran Church at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, on the green space west of the church.

Easter egg hunt: Redeemer Lutheran Church & Preschool at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 2, for ages 2 through 12.

Easter egg hunt: Glacial Lakes State Park, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 8, with games and activities. The hunt will start at 2 p.m. and children will be divided into two groups, preschool and grades K-3. Children in grades 4-6 will have a separate challenge to complete. A Minnesota state park vehicle permit is required and can be purchased at the park for $7 a day or $35 for an annual permit.

Willmar Community Education

WILLMAR — Willmar Community Education has released their winter schedule of classes. Advance registration is required.

Telling a Historical Truth, Henry Hastings Sibley and a State Park: April 4, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Jefferson Learning Center, instructor Kelsey Olson. Presentation on the controversial history of Henry Hastings Sibley and the history of the creation of Sibley State Park. Learn about the Conflict of 1862 and Sibley's role in the genocide of the Dakota people. Followed by a roundtable discussion about the name change effort, including an update on where the process is today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep reading for more of this week's calendar items below the related content.

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Drum circle: Every Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m. Come learn fun rhythms and enjoy making beats with other musicians; all ages, abilities are welcome; free.

Community crafts: March 30, 2:30 p.m., $9, all ages, advance registration required. Make a gnome planter to house a little succulent.

Friday afternoon of dancing: March 31, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Leroy & Jerry; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Community crafts: April 3, 3 p.m., $6 or $10, all ages, advance registration required. Bunny blocks and boards: Make a cute bunny in time for Easter.

Veterans coffee social: April 3 and April 17, 9:30 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

Community Kids: April 4, 3:30 to 5:15 p.m., grades K-5, $8 class; advance registration required by the Friday before the class. Activities range from crafts to science and games, with a different focus each month. April focus is staying calm and showing emotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: April 5, 2 p.m., $2, music by Nikko Cowdry.

Aging Wisely: April 6, 1:30 p.m., free. University of Minnesota Extension will talk about the upcoming gardening and produce season. For more information and to make a reservation, call Britta at 320-262-5288 by 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.

Elks dance: April 12, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Elks sponsor the dances for local and surrounding group home residents to enjoy a night of dancing and socializing.

Community Thread Studio: April 11, 2 to 4 p.m.; $5, grades 4 and up, advance registration required. Bring all your questions regarding sewing.

Little Art Gallery session: April 14, 2 to 4 p.m., free. Create art to be on display in community art galleries.

Jolly Twirlers Square Dance: April 15, 7 p.m. All are welcome to join in this square dancing evening.

Veterans coffee social: April 17, 9:30 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

Community health fair: April 19, noon to 2 p.m. Check out different health booths, topics and training.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daddy Daughter Formal: April 22, 4:30 to 7 p.m., purchase tickets by 4 p.m. April 14. Fathers, grandfathers, father figures: Enjoy an evening with your 4- to 12-year-old princess. Tickets are $25 per couple, $10 for extra guest. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner served at 5 p.m., dance until 7 p.m.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop including some evenings and Saturdays, contact Community Center for details and prices.

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Alice in Wonderland tea party: April 1, noon, all ages. Follow the white rabbit to a fun-filled and wondrous tea party with themed snacks, crafts, and activities. No registration required.

Children’s take-home crafts: April 3 opens for sock bunny, ages 12 and under. Limit one per person as supplies are limited. Advance registration required.

Egg hunt: April 3-8. Find the eight egg pictures hidden in the children’s area and bring them up to the desk to receive a baggie of goodies. One baggie per child. Egg hunt will last through April 8, while supplies last.

ADVERTISEMENT

Classic movie for adults: April 4, 5:30 p.m., no cost or registration, refreshments provided.

Lego Club: April 5, 4 p.m., kindergarten through sixth grade, no registration is necessary. Test your creativity and skills the first Wednesday of the month.

Early Readers Book Club: April 6, 4 p.m., grades K-2, intended for children who have graduated from storytime age. Club will read a story, discuss and do activities.

Children's matinee: April 7, 4 p.m., no cost or registration, popcorn provided.

Junk Journal Art: April 11, 2 p.m. Learn about junk journaling in its many forms.

Art supply exchange: April 11, following the junk journal art program. If you have paper, buttons, stickers or something else that you no longer have a need for, bring them in and see if you want some supplies from the library’s crafts as well.

Teen Gaming Club: April 12, 3:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required. Play games on the Xbox One or board and card games. Some games are rated 13+. Refreshments provided.

STEMtastic Thursday: April 13, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Learn about non-renewable resources using noodles. For ages 7-12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen Gaming Club: April 14, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required. Play games on the Xbox One or board and card games. Some games are rated 13+. Refreshments provided.

Teen take-and-make: April 3 opens for bunny in a flower pot and April 17 opens for flower bead ring. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Teen lit loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. April’s theme is Nature.

Myrtle Mabee Library

BELGRADE — The Myrtle Mabee Library has the following events scheduled. The library phone number is 320-254-8842 .

Take & Make Kit: Each month, kit for kids 3 and older will be offered for pickup at the library each month while supplies last.

R.E.A.D Book Club: April 17, 4 p.m. The book club for adults will discuss a different book each month.

Introducing Financial Literacy: April 5 to 29, during library hours, ages 3 and up. Stop by our interactive table and meet the Money Monsters. Free activity books will introduce kids to the ideas of earning and spending money. For adults, grab a handy info packet on budgeting, financial help and managing credit and debt.

Craft supplies swap: April 22, 9 a.m. to noon. Have you lost interest in a hobby? No more room for your craft supplies? Drop your supplies at the library during open hours between April 1 to April 21. The swap will be at the Belgrade City Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tech Time: April 24, 4 to 6 p.m., teens and adults. For help with your electronic device, drop in during tech time or guarantee a one-on-one time by registering for a half-hour time slot. Call the library, 320-254-8842, to register.

Paynesville Public Library

PAYNESVILLE — The Paynesville Public Library has the following events scheduled. The library phone number is 320-243-7343 .

Take & Make Kit: Each month, kit for kids 3 and older will be offered for pickup at the library each month while supplies last.

Introducing Financial Literacy: April 3 to 29, during library hours, ages 3 and up. Stop by our interactive table and meet the Money Monsters. Free activity books will introduce kids to the ideas of earning and spending money. For adults, grab a handy info packet on budgeting, financial help and managing credit and debt.

Learn to Play Dungeons & Dragons: April 21, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., for teens and adults, ages 12 and up, limit eight, advance registration required. Be an Elf Rogue or Dwarf Wizard as Katy from Vinny Spade Games guides us through character creation and general gameplay of modified D&D.

Tech Time: April 24, 1 to 3 p.m., teens and adults. For help with your electronic device, register for up to a half-hour of one-on-one time. Call the library at 320-243-7343 .

Willmar Civic Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Civic Center has two ice arenas, the Cardinal Arena and the Blue Line Arena which has curling ice. The Events and Recreation Center has court surfaces for basketball, tennis, pickleball, volleyball; an indoor playground; meeting rooms and more. Admission is charged for some open events. For more information, the number is 320-235-1454 . Open events in the next week are:

Indoor playground: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and during all events at the Civic Center, including the weekends. It is designed for ages 2-10.

Open pickleball: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, beginning April 3; 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday, beginning April 4.

Open tennis: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, beginning April 3.