Around Our Region published March 8, 2023

Ridgewater College

WILLMAR — To help build awareness and healthy communities, the Ridgewater College Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host spring virtual speakers, free and open to the public.

Relationships and Red Flags: March 16, 11 a.m. Marissa Cohen is an activist, survivor and best-selling author. Some of her books include “Healing from Emotional Abuse,” “Breaking through the Silence: Bullet Journal,” and “The Ruhe Approach: Healing from Abuse.” Cohen will share her knowledge and expertise on healthy versus unhealthy relationships, red flags to look for, and techniques to help stay safe. No registration required, simply join the Zoom event at tiny.cc/rc-relationships.

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: March 8, 2 p.m., $2, music by KMS High School Jazz Band.

Elks dance: March 8, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Elks sponsor the dances for local and surrounding group home residents to enjoy a night of dancing and socializing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Community crafts: March 9, 2:30 p.m., $15, all ages, advance registration required. Make a personalized welcome mat.

Friday afternoon of dancing: March 10, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Leroy and Jerry; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Dog day out: March 11, two sessions offered between 1 and 4 p.m., $10, advance registration required. Bring your furry friend for a playtime session, make a toy and enjoy a puppy massage.

Community Thread Studio: March 14, 2 to 4 p.m.; $5, grades 4 and up, advance registration required. Bring all your questions regarding sewing.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: March 15, 2 p.m., $2, music by Jason Christianson.

Community Kitchen — Irish Potato Scones: March 16, 3:30 p.m., $5. Come make these Irish dessert scones. Advance registration required by March 13.

Little Art Gallery session: March 17, 2:30 to 4 p.m., free. Create art to be on display in our community art galleries with the themes of green, St. Patrick’s Day, growth and spring.

Jolly Twirlers Square Dance: March 18, 7 p.m. All are welcome to join in this square dancing evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veterans coffee social: March 20, 9:30 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

Community Book Club: March 27, 3:30 p.m. Join our Community Book Club for a discussion of a book picked each month.

Community Bingo: March 28, 5 to 7 p.m., $3 per person, two cards at a time.

Community crafts: March 30, 2:30 p.m., $9, all ages, advance registration required. Make a gnome planter to house a little succulent.

Keep reading for more of this week's calendar items below the related content.

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.

Winter Reads: Through March 31, ages 18 and older, for every five books read, you will receive a prize with the options of a mug, a windshield scraper or a cloth grocery bag. After receiving two prizes, any further entries will go to a possibility of winning the grand prize, a $100 gift card.

ADVERTISEMENT

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Teen Gaming Club: March 8, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required. Play games on the Xbox One or board and card games. Some games are rated 13+. Refreshments provided.

STEMtastic Thursday: March 9, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Learn about DNA as you recreate a DNA strand using candy. Best for ages 7-12.

Teen Gaming Club: March 10, 3:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required. Play games on the Xbox One or board and card games. Some games are rated 13+. Refreshments provided.

Wisdom & Wine: March 13, tickets go on sale to the general public for the Friends of the Willmar Public Library fundraiser.

Job search presentation: March 14, 1 to 2:30 p.m., “How to ace your next job interview.” Register in advance at link on website.

Homeschool Hour: March 15, 2 p.m., for homeschoolers of all ages. Topic is pirates: Learn some facts about these sea-faring people and play games. For kids 12 and under.

Teen movie: March 15, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required, popcorn and refreshments provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adult Book Club: March 16, noon, “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan. Book discussion upstairs at the library. New members are always welcome. April 20 book is “The Family Chao” by Lan Samantha Chang, May 18 book is “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub and June 15 book is “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus.

Adult movie matinee: March 17, 2 p.m., “Devotion,” no cost or registration, refreshments provided.

The Magic of Dr. Seuss: March 18, 10 a.m. A magic show dedicated to the funny, wacky, wonderful world of Dr. Seuss. Kids will be entranced as Robert uses magic, story-telling, and silly comedy to bring to life the enchanting characters found within the pages of “The Cat in the Hat,” “The Lorax,” “Fox n’ Sox," and “One Fish Two Fish.”

Seed Library: March 18, 1 to 3 p.m., social with Master Gardeners.

Adult game night: March 21, 6 to 8 p.m. Invite your friends to play some of the library’s games or bring a favorite from home. Everyone 16 and over are welcome. No cost and no registration.

Tween craft: March 22, 6 p.m., ages 9-14, advance registration required. Make your own journal from scratch. It has a lot of steps and will take at least an hour.

Myrtle Mabee Library

BELGRADE — The Myrtle Mabee Library has the following events scheduled. The library phone number is 320-254-8842 .

Take & Make Kit: Each month a kit for kids 3 and older will be offered for pickup at the library while supplies last.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guessing Game — Animal Tracks: March 8-29. Follow the snowshoe trail and take a guess at which critters have left footprints in the snow. Browse our critter display for books, and pick up a few coloring or activity sheets for all ages.

R.E.A.D Book Club: March 20, 4 p.m. The book club for adults will discuss a different book each month.

Tech Time: March 28, 4 to 6 p.m., teens and adults, For help with your electronic device, drop in during tech time or guarantee a one-on-one time by registering for a half-hour time slot. Call the library, 320-254-8842, to register.

Paynesville Public Library

PAYNESVILLE — The Paynesville Public Library has the following events scheduled. The library phone number is 320-243-7343 .

Take & Make Kit: Each month a kit for kids 3 and older will be offered for pickup at the library while supplies last.

Craft supplies swap: March 25, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Have you lost interest in a hobby? No more room for your craft supplies? Drop your supplies at the library during open hours between March 1 to 24. The swap will be after the library closes.

Tech Time: March 27, 1 to 3 p.m., teens and adults. For help with your electronic device, register for up to a half-hour of one-on-one time. Call the library, 320-243-7343.

Physical activities

Open gym at Jefferson: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday during the school year. Check in at the Community Education office. Gym and equipment available for ages 0-8 with parental supervision; families put toys away when finished.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar Civic Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Civic Center has two ice arenas, the Cardinal Arena and the Blue Line Arena which has curling ice. The Events and Recreation Center has court surfaces for basketball, tennis, pickleball, volleyball; an indoor playground; meeting rooms and more. Admission is charged for some open events. For more information, the number is 320-235-1454 . Open events in the next week are:

Indoor playground: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and during all events at the Civic Center, including the weekends. It is designed for ages 2-10.

Adaptive/open curling: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, $3 for all ages, last session for season.

Open noon hour curling: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8-March 9, last session for season.

Noon hour basketball: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Open pickleball: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday and Friday; 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 8 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Open tennis: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Novice bonspiel: March 10-11, four-player team with two players with two years of experience or less, guaranteed three games.