Around Our Region published May 10, 2023

The weekly Around Our Region calendar of events is published Wednesdays. Submissions may be emailed to news@wctrib.com with “Around our Region” in the subject line at least a week in advance.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 8:07 AM

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: May 10, 2 p.m., $2, music by Jay Ellingson.

Elks dance: May 10, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Elks sponsor dances for local and surrounding group home residents to enjoy a night of dancing and socializing.

Community crafts: May 11, 3:30 p.m., $8, all ages, advance registration required. A mother’s watering can: make a fun planter container.

Muffins with Mom: May 11, 4-6 p.m. Come enjoy a tasty treat with mom or a lovely lady in your life. Cost is $3 for two muffins and beverage.

Friday afternoon of dancing: May 12, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Leroy & Jerry; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Veterans coffee social: May 15, 9:30 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: May 17, 2 p.m., $2, music by Peggy Soucek.

Magic show: May 18, 4 p.m. “A Touch of Magic” presented in partnership with the Willmar Public Library.

Friday afternoon of dancing: May 19, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Michael James; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Little Art Gallery session: May 19, 2 to 4 p.m., free. Create art to be on display in the community art galleries.

Diaper drive: May 20, 9 a.m. to noon. Drive-up event to help local families receive diaper needs.

Jolly Twirlers Square Dance: May 20, 7 to 9 p.m. All are welcome to join in this square dancing evening.

Community bingo: May 23, 5 to 7 p.m., $3 per person.

Community crafts: May 23, 2:30 p.m., $10, all ages, advance registration required. Make a sign to show your house number.

Drum circle: Every Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m. Come learn fun rhythms and enjoy making beats with other musicians. All ages, abilities are welcome to this free event.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop including some evenings and Saturdays, contact Community Center for details and prices.

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.  

Wisdom and Wine: Tickets are on sale through May for the Willmar Friends of the Library fundraiser set for the evening of June 8 at the Willmar Conference Center.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Teen Gaming Club: May 10, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required. Play games on the Xbox One or board and card games. Some games are rated 13+. Refreshments provided.

STEMtastic Thursday: May 11, 4 p.m. Learn about DNA as you recreate a DNA strand using candy. For ages 7-12.

Teen Gaming Club: May 12, 3:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required. Play games on the Xbox One or board and card games. Some games are rated 13+. Refreshments provided.

Adult game night: May 16, 6 to 8 p.m. Invite your friends to play some of the library’s games or bring a favorite from home. Everyone 16 and over are welcome. No cost and no registration.

Homeschool Hour: May 17, 2 p.m. Homeschoolers invited to learn about ancient Greece, complete a themed activity about these seafaring people and hang out. For kids 12 and under.

Teen movie: May 17, 5:30 p.m., ages 12-18, no registration required, popcorn and refreshments provided.

Adult Book Club: May 18, noon, book discussion upstairs at the library. New members are always welcome. May book is “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub and June book is “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus.

Adult movie matinee: May 19, 2 p.m., no cost or registration, refreshments provided.

Writing a Successful Resume: May 23, 1 p.m. Learn what information to include, the key parts of a resume, how to choose the right format, and the benefits of having a resume in this presentation by CareerForce. Register now by calling the library or going on the Adult Services page of the website.

Pajama-rama storytime: May 23, 6:30 p.m. Come in your pajamas, bring a blanket and listen to stories. Milk and cookies afterward before you head home to bed.

Crafter Dark: May 24, 6 p.m. Bring in whatever project you are working on (diamond painting, knitting, drawing, etc.) and socialize with other crafters. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Teen take-and-make: May 1 opened for unicorn pinata and May 15 opens for pressed flower Lantern. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Adult take-and-make: May 1 opened for unicorn pinata and May 15 opens for pressed flower Lantern. Limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Teen lit loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. May’s theme is holographic.

WILLMAR — The League of Women Voters of Willmar Area will be holding “Community Hot Topics” from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Willmar Public Library. The conservations about issues impacting the community are open to everyone. Feel free to bring lunch/snacks. Coffee and water will be provided. The first three are:

  • May 17: Child care in rural communities by Michelle Marotzke of the Mid-Minnesota Development Commission and Sarah Swedburg of the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission.
  • June 21: Youth mental health in Kandiyohi County with Kim Hanson from Woodland Centers.
