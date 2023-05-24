99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Around Our Region published May 24, 2023

The weekly Around Our Region calendar of events is published Wednesdays. Submissions may be emailed to news@wctrib.com with “Around our Region” in the subject line at least a week in advance.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 8:16 AM

Memorial Day

The final list of Memorial Day activities in the region will be published in the Saturday, May 27, edition. The deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.

Author visit

Author Pamela Nowak, an award-winning historical fiction writer, will speak at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, at the Lake Lillian Library and again at 6 p.m. at the Spicer Library. She was born and raised in southwest Minnesota. Her works include "Necessary Deceptions: The Women of Wyatt Earp" and "Never Let Go: Survivial of the Lake Shetek Women."

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.  

Teen Summer Reading Program: June 5 through Aug. 31. Every five books read gets teens an entry toward a grand prize basket of choice as well as a spin of the prize wheel. At the end of the summer, one person will be drawn for each grand prize basket and whoever reads the most books will win a $50 Target gift certificate. Reading logs will become available starting June 5.

Wisdom and Wine: Tickets are on sale through May for the Willmar Friends of the Library fundraiser set for the evening of June 8 at the Willmar Conference Center.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Crafter Dark: May 24, 6 p.m. Bring in whatever project you are working on (diamond painting, knitting, drawing, etc.) and socialize with other crafters. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

ECFE at the Library: May 26, 10 a.m., ages 0-6, free, no registration necessary. Sing songs, read books, and make crafts with Willmar’s Early Childhood Family Education teacher.

Teen Book Club: May 26, 4 p.m., club discussion of this month’s book, no registration necessary, snacks and beverages provided.

Memorial Day: Library closed May 29.

Blood drive: May 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register for a time slot in the Red Cross blood drive at redcrossblood.org .

Teen Gaming Club: June 9, 3:30 p.m., play games on our Xbox One or board and card games from our collection! Food and drink provided. Some games are rated 13+.

Teen Iron Chef: June 10, 2 p.m., ages 12-18, advance registration is required. Compete to see who can make the best snack using the secret ingredient.

Teen Lit Loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. June’s theme is day vs. night.

Teen take-and-make: June 5 opens for braided bookmark, and June 19 opens for house plant wall art. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website..

Keep reading for more of this week's calendar items below the related content.

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: May 24, 2 p.m., $2, music by Terry Nelson.

Court whist tournament: May 25, 12:30 p.m., advance registration required, $2 entry fee.

Community Kitchen — Salsa with Homemade Chips: May 25, 4 p.m., $10. Register by May 23.

Friday afternoon of dancing: May 26, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Jerry’s Band; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: May 31, 2 p.m., $2, music by Cowboy Dave.

Friday afternoon of dancing: June 2, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Mike & Marie; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Aging Wisely: June 1, 1:30 p.m., MaryElin Macht from Lakeland Broadcasting will talk about what life is like in the radio business. For more information and to make a reservation, call Britta at 320-262-5288 by 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.

Veterans coffee social: June 5, 9:30 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

Community crafts: June 6, 2 p.m., $20, all ages, advance registration required. Gazing ball: Create a stunning attraction to enjoy inside or out.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: June 7, 2 p.m., $2, music by Jason Christianson.

Community Kitchen Kids: Three Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m., June 8, July 6 and Aug. 3. Cost for all three is $34 or individual class is $14. Children ages 4-14 are invited to make fun summer snacks. They will learn simple measuring basics and safe treats to make at home. Three different snacks and recipes to take home.

Drum circle: Every Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m. Come learn fun rhythms and enjoy making beats with other musicians. All ages, abilities are welcome to this free event.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop including some evenings and Saturdays, contact Community Center for details and prices.

West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
