Around Our Region published May 31, 2023

Community events

Renville Sugar Beet Days are June 7-11. More information at www.facebook.com/Renvillemnsugarbeetdays .

Kandiyohi Kandi is Dandy Days are June 9 and 10. Street dance on Saturday and more information online at cityofkandiyohimn.com or the Kandiyohi Community Club on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kandicommunityclub .

Montevideo Fiesta Days are June 11-18. Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/montevideofiestadays .

Atwater Festival Days are June 13-18. Go online for more information at www.atwaterfestivaldays.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Atwater-Festival-Days-1726910184238510

Paynesville Town and Country Days are June 14-17. Events include royalty pageant, carnival rides, local food vendors, games, kids night, craft fair, parade, wild car pulling and concert on Saturday night. More information at paynesvillechamber.org

Bird Island’s Island Days are June 14-18. Go online for more information at www.birdislandcity.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/Island-Days-162967003867500 .

Canby Hat Daze are June 16-18. Go online for more information at canbychamber.com .

Curd Fest is June 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Jer-Lindy Farms, north of Brooten. Music, food and drink and tours. Tickets are $12 in advance online, or $15 at the door. Children 11 and under are free. For more information, visit the website at www.redheadcreamery.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RedheadCreamery .

Author visit to Lake Lillian, Spicer

Author Pamela Nowak, an award-winning historical fiction writer, will speak at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, at the Lake Lillian Library and again at 6 p.m. at the Spicer Library. She was born and raised in southwest Minnesota. Her works include "Necessary Deceptions: The Women of Wyatt Earp" and "Never Let Go: Survivial of the Lake Shetek Women."

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The website is www.willmarpubliclibrary.org . Call 320-235-3162 . Curbside pickup available during regular hours. Programs are in-person in the library. Advance registration required for some events. The WiFi can be accessed 24/7 from a parked car in the lot behind the library or in front of the building using your library card or through Overdrive.

Brainfuse HelpNow: Free online tutoring service, grades K-12, one-to-one live homework help from online tutors between 2 and 11 p.m. daily; English or Spanish; math, science, English/language arts, social studies and reading assistance; app available for mobile.

Teen Summer Reading Program: June 5 through Aug. 31. Every five books read gets teens an entry toward a grand prize basket of choice as well as a spin of the prize wheel. At the end of the summer, one person will be drawn for each grand prize basket and whoever reads the most books will win a $50 Target gift certificate. Reading logs will become available starting June 5.

Little People storytime: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m., ages 0-3, no registration required.

Teen Gaming Club: June 9, 3:30 p.m., play games on our Xbox One or board and card games from our collection! Food and drink provided. Some games are rated 13+.

Teen Iron Chef: June 10, 2 p.m., ages 12-18, advance registration is required. Compete to see who can make the best snack using the secret ingredient.

Crafts and Creations: June 14, 5:30 p.m., ages 9-18. Get creative and make something new with tons of different art supplies, craft kits, and crafting tools available to try. Guardians are welcome to stay and craft too.

Teen Lit Loot: Sign up and you will receive a library book based on your interests and a bag of goodies to go with it. One per month and will need to re-register each month. June’s theme is day vs. night.

Teen take-and-make: June 5 opens for braided bookmark, and June 19 opens for house plant wall art. For ages 12-18, limit one per person as supplies are limited. Sign up on the library website.

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center has several events set. All events are free unless noted. The phone number is 320-262-5288 . For reservations, call or go online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Community Kids Summer Camp: Sign up now for weekly summer camp beginning June 21. Kids will have an afternoon of games, crafts, experiments, visits from local organizations, snacks and fun. Offered on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. for kids ages 4-12, camp runs through Aug. 9 and the cost is $45. Register at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com and see the weekly themes listed there. Space is limited.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: May 31, 2 p.m., $2, music by Cowboy Dave.

Aging Wisely: June 1, 1:30 p.m., MaryElin Macht from Lakeland Broadcasting will talk about what life is like in the radio business. For more information and to make a reservation, call Britta at 320-262-5288 by 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.

Friday afternoon of dancing: June 2, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Mike & Marie; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Veterans coffee social: June 5, 9:30 to 11 a.m., open to all veterans, police, fire and emergency medical services members.

Community crafts: June 6, 2 p.m., $20, all ages, advance registration required. Gazing ball: Create a stunning attraction to enjoy inside or out.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: June 7, 2 p.m., $2, music by Jason Christianson.

Community Kitchen Kids: Three Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m., June 8, July 6 and Aug. 3. Cost for all three is $34 or individual class is $14. Children ages 4-14 are invited to make fun summer snacks. They will learn simple measuring basics and safe treats to make at home. Three different snacks and recipes to take home.

Friday afternoon of dancing: June 9, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Leroy & Jerry; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Dogs with Dads Barbecue: June 10, noon to 2 p.m., $5. Enjoy a treat with your dad, uncle, grandpa or other father figure..

Community Thread Studio: June 13, 2 to 4 p.m.; $5, grades 4 and up, advance registration required. Bring all your questions regarding sewing.

Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club: June 14, 2 p.m., $2, music by Allen Carlson.

Sara’s Sole Care Clinic: June 15, 10 a.m. to noon. Call 320-557-6142 to make an appointment for foot care by a registered nurse.

Community crafts: June 15, 2 p.m., $10, all ages, advance registration required. Flip flop sign: Create a fun, summery, door hanger with your own words or saying, perfect for a lake home.

Friday afternoon of dancing: June 16, 1 to 4 p.m., music by Michael James; $7 dancers, $2 listeners.

Little Art Gallery session: June 16, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., free. Create art to be on display in the community art galleries around Willmar.

Drum circle: Every Wednesday, 5 to 6 p.m. Come learn fun rhythms and enjoy making beats with other musicians. All ages, abilities are welcome to this free event.

Weekly events: Chess club, Yahtzee, Farkle, Hand & Foot cards, cribbage, puzzle exchange, exercise classes, Jolly Twirlers square dance lessons and open woodshop including some evenings and Saturdays; contact Community Center for details and prices.