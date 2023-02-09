99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Clubs & Organizations calendar published Feb. 9, 2023

The Clubs & Organizations calendar is published weekly on Thursdays. Email submissions to news@wctrib.com by 5 p.m. Monday.

February 09, 2023 08:30 AM

Clover Leaf Cemetery

WILLMAR — The Clover Leaf Cemetery Association annual meeting will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at McMillan’s in Willmar. All members are invited to attend.

Country Quilters

WILLMAR — The Country Quilters will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Willmar Community. It will be a "learn from each other" program about how we each create labels for our quilts.

Blue Star Mothers

WILLMAR — The Blue Star Mothers of America Minnesota Chapter 1 meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb.16, at Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar. All are welcome.

Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
