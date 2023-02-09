Clubs & Organizations calendar published Feb. 9, 2023
The Clubs & Organizations calendar is published weekly on Thursdays. Email submissions to news@wctrib.com by 5 p.m. Monday.
Clover Leaf Cemetery
WILLMAR — The Clover Leaf Cemetery Association annual meeting will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at McMillan’s in Willmar. All members are invited to attend.
Country Quilters
WILLMAR — The Country Quilters will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Willmar Community. It will be a "learn from each other" program about how we each create labels for our quilts.
Blue Star Mothers
WILLMAR — The Blue Star Mothers of America Minnesota Chapter 1 meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb.16, at Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar. All are welcome.
