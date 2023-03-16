Clubs & Organizations calendar published March 16, 2023
The Clubs & Organizations calendar is published weekly on Thursdays. Email submissions to news@wctrib.com by 5 p.m. Monday.
Blue Star Mothers
WILLMAR — The Blue Star Mothers of America Minnesota Chapter 1 meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar. All are welcome.
Fairview Cemetery
WILLMAR — The Fairview Cemetery Association annual meeting will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Perkins Restaurant in Willmar.
