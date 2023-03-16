6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Clubs & Organizations calendar published March 16, 2023

The Clubs & Organizations calendar is published weekly on Thursdays. Email submissions to news@wctrib.com by 5 p.m. Monday.

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Today at 7:40 AM

Blue Star Mothers

WILLMAR — The Blue Star Mothers of America Minnesota Chapter 1 meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar. All are welcome.

Fairview Cemetery

WILLMAR — The Fairview Cemetery Association annual meeting will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Perkins Restaurant in Willmar.

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
