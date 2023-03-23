99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Clubs & Organizations calendar published March 23, 2023

The Clubs & Organizations calendar is published weekly on Thursdays. Email submissions to news@wctrib.com by 5 p.m. Monday.

Stock art of "Meeting" sign outside a meeting room
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Today at 8:23 AM

Fairview Cemetery

WILLMAR — The Fairview Cemetery Association annual meeting will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Perkins restaurant in Willmar.

Little Crow Photography

WILLMAR — The Little Crow Photography Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Kandiyohi County Historical Society. The program will be “Creative Lens” by John Kellen and Bobbi Karg and the photo contest for paid members is “Gratitude.” Anyone is welcome to attend a meeting for free. Annual membership dues are $20 per person.

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 23, 2023
March 23, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.AOR.2023.jpg
Community
Around Our Region published March 22, 2023
March 22, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Stock image of a picket fence along a yard
Community
Good Neighbors published March 22, 2023
March 22, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
high school boys play basketball
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 22, 2023
March 22, 2023 09:58 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Willmar senior Sam Raitz, 31, goes by St. Cloud Apollo's Azayah Washington for a layup during a Central Lakes Conference game on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at the Big Red Gym in Willmar.
Prep
Prep basketball: Fundraiser brings together area's best
March 22, 2023 06:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Trevor_Large action vs RIT 1-4-20.jpg
College
Gophers prepping for fans' derision and Griffins' collision as Fargo regional opener approaches
March 22, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Willmar baseball v Little Falls Flyers 002.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar Cardinals baseball in top 10 mix
March 21, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown