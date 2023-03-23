Clubs & Organizations calendar published March 23, 2023

Fairview Cemetery

WILLMAR — The Fairview Cemetery Association annual meeting will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Perkins restaurant in Willmar.

Little Crow Photography

WILLMAR — The Little Crow Photography Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Kandiyohi County Historical Society. The program will be “Creative Lens” by John Kellen and Bobbi Karg and the photo contest for paid members is “Gratitude.” Anyone is welcome to attend a meeting for free. Annual membership dues are $20 per person.