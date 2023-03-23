Clubs & Organizations calendar published March 23, 2023
The Clubs & Organizations calendar is published weekly on Thursdays. Email submissions to news@wctrib.com by 5 p.m. Monday.
Fairview Cemetery
WILLMAR — The Fairview Cemetery Association annual meeting will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Perkins restaurant in Willmar.
Little Crow Photography
WILLMAR — The Little Crow Photography Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Kandiyohi County Historical Society. The program will be “Creative Lens” by John Kellen and Bobbi Karg and the photo contest for paid members is “Gratitude.” Anyone is welcome to attend a meeting for free. Annual membership dues are $20 per person.
