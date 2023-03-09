Clubs & Organizations calendar published March 9, 2023

Sons of Norway

WILLMAR — The Sons of Norway Fedraheimen Lodge No. 59 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Willmar Community Center. Carl Fiskness will speak about the Norwegian-heritage congregations of Kandiyohi County.

Country Quilters

WILLMAR — The Country Quilters will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Willmar Community Center. This will be a community service work night. Members will be starting early to finish up some quilts, and a few people are needed to review quilting books and choose any that should be donated.

Blue Star Mothers

WILLMAR — The Blue Star Mothers of America Minnesota Chapter 1 meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar. All are welcome.

