Clubs & Organizations calendar published March 9, 2023

The Clubs & Organizations calendar is published weekly on Thursdays. Email submissions to news@wctrib.com by 5 p.m. Monday.

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
March 09, 2023 09:27 AM

Sons of Norway

WILLMAR — The Sons of Norway Fedraheimen Lodge No. 59 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Willmar Community Center. Carl Fiskness will speak about the Norwegian-heritage congregations of Kandiyohi County.

Country Quilters

WILLMAR — The Country Quilters will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Willmar Community Center. This will be a community service work night. Members will be starting early to finish up some quilts, and a few people are needed to review quilting books and choose any that should be donated.

Blue Star Mothers

WILLMAR — The Blue Star Mothers of America Minnesota Chapter 1 meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar. All are welcome.

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
