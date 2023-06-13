Dassel-Cokato Chargers shine during Fiesta Days marching band competition

MONTEVIDEO — Picture this: a gorgeous summer evening, the savory aromas from food trucks, and streets lined with people applauding the music of five enthusiastic, high school marching bands.

That was the scene Monday night in Montevideo, and yet it all belonged to Dassel-Cokato.

The Dassel-Cokato Marching Chargers won the top honors in the third annual Fiesta Days Marching Band competition held on residential streets near the Montevideo High School. A four-member team of judges awarded the Chargers overall grand championship honors.

Drummers for the Lake City Tigers sport the school's bright orange and black uniforms as they march in the third annual Fiesta Days Marching Band competition in Montevideo on Monday, June 12, 2023. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

The well-choreographed performance by the Chargers impressed in all respects. The judges also awarded the Dassel-Cokato marching band overall honors for its drum majors, winds, drumline and color guard.

The honors for Dassel-Cokato came along with crowd-pleasing performances by its competitors, including the Lake City Tigers, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Fighting Saints, the Fergus Falls Otters and host Montevideo Thunder Hawks.

The Montevideo Thunder Hawks marching band led five marching bands down the residential streets near the Montevideo High School on Monday evening for the third annual Fiesta Days Marching Band competition. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

In scoring by the judges, Dassel-Cokato was followed by Lake City in second and KMS in third overall ranking.

The Lake City Tigers won both the People’s Choice and Thunder award for the most spirit and enthusiasm, according to results from the event.

There was not an estimate of the crowd size available, but the Fiesta Days sponsors said they were pleased by the turnout, as well as the quality of the performances by the bands.

The KMS Fighting Saints Marching Band strikes up the music as it approaches the performance area on Sheridan Street in Montevideo during the third annual Fiesta Days Marching Band competition on Monday, June 12, 2023. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune