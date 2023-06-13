99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Dassel-Cokato Chargers shine during Fiesta Days marching band competition

The Dassel-Cokato Marching Chargers claim top honors in Fiesta Days marching band competition in Montevideo.

The night belonged to the Dassel - Cokato Chargers Marching Band, as the high school musicians won the overall grand prize as well as overall honors for drum major, winds, drumline, and color guard in the third annual Fiesta Days Marching Band competition held in Montevideo on June 12, 2023.
The night belonged to the Dassel-Cokato Chargers Marching Band, as the high school musicians won the overall grand prize — as well as overall honors for drum major, winds, drumline and color guard — in the third annual Fiesta Days Marching Band competition held in Montevideo on Monday, June 12, 2023.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 3:23 PM

MONTEVIDEO — Picture this: a gorgeous summer evening, the savory aromas from food trucks, and streets lined with people applauding the music of five enthusiastic, high school marching bands.

That was the scene Monday night in Montevideo, and yet it all belonged to Dassel-Cokato.

The Dassel-Cokato Marching Chargers won the top honors in the third annual Fiesta Days Marching Band competition held on residential streets near the Montevideo High School. A four-member team of judges awarded the Chargers overall grand championship honors.

Drummers for the Lake City Tigers sported the school's bright orange and black uniforms as they march in the third annual Fiesta Days Marching Band competition in Montevideo on June 12, 2023.
Drummers for the Lake City Tigers sport the school's bright orange and black uniforms as they march in the third annual Fiesta Days Marching Band competition in Montevideo on Monday, June 12, 2023.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune
READ MORE

The well-choreographed performance by the Chargers impressed in all respects. The judges also awarded the Dassel-Cokato marching band overall honors for its drum majors, winds, drumline and color guard.

The honors for Dassel-Cokato came along with crowd-pleasing performances by its competitors, including the Lake City Tigers, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Fighting Saints, the Fergus Falls Otters and host Montevideo Thunder Hawks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Montevideo Thunder Hawks marching band led four other marching bands down the residential streets near the Montevideo High School on Monday evening for the third annual Fiesta Days Marching Band competition.
The Montevideo Thunder Hawks marching band led five marching bands down the residential streets near the Montevideo High School on Monday evening for the third annual Fiesta Days Marching Band competition.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune

In scoring by the judges, Dassel-Cokato was followed by Lake City in second and KMS in third overall ranking.

The Lake City Tigers won both the People’s Choice and Thunder award for the most spirit and enthusiasm, according to results from the event.

There was not an estimate of the crowd size available, but the Fiesta Days sponsors said they were pleased by the turnout, as well as the quality of the performances by the bands.

The KMS Fighting Saints Marching Band strikes up the music as it approaches the performance area on Sheridan Street in Montevideo during the third annual Fiesta Days Marching Band competition on June 12, 2023.
The KMS Fighting Saints Marching Band strikes up the music as it approaches the performance area on Sheridan Street in Montevideo during the third annual Fiesta Days Marching Band competition on Monday, June 12, 2023.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune
The color guard for the KMS Fighting Saints Marching Band leads the way as the high school band competes in the third annual Fiesta Days Marching Bands competition in Montevideo on June 12, 2023.
The color guard for the KMS Fighting Saints Marching Band leads the way as the high school band competes in the third annual Fiesta Days Marching Bands competition in Montevideo on Monday, June 12, 2023.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune
More by Tom Cherveny:
A citizen's led initiative led to the repair of the three clocks in the Swift County courthouse clock tower. The clocks were dedicated in the summer of 2022, and now the citizens are hoping to add a sound system to the clocks.
Local
Swift County supports citizens group raising funds for courthouse clock tower chimes in Benson, Minnesota
The Swift County Board will support the purchase and installation of a carillon system in the courthouse clock tower in Benson if citizens raise $8,000 or more toward its purchase.
June 10, 2023 05:20 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Plans to redevelop the Lakeview Campground in Sibley State Park call for reducing the number of campsites to provide "quality over quantity." The campground was originally designed before today's larger RV's and campers were the norm, and can be crowded.
Northland Outdoors
New funds for Minnesota parks and trails raises hopes for improving Lakeview Campground in Sibley State Park
Lakeview Campground in Sibley State Park is one of the most popular in the state park system, and is often crowded. A rebuilding plan calls for reducing the number of campsites to provide "quality over quantity."
June 09, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
State Representative Chris Swedzinski, R-Ghent, left and State Senator Gary Dahms, R-Redwood Falls, held a town hall meeting to provide a wrap up on the latest legislative session on June 1, 2023 in Granite Falls.
Local
With session over, two west central Minnesota Republican legislators warn what is to come
State Representative Chris Swedzinski and Senator Gary Dahms charge that the DFL-controlled legislature went too far in policy and spending bills.
June 03, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Benson Braves logo
Local
Benson Public Schools mulls decision on whether to keep Braves as mascot
New legislation requires schools to end use of Native American mascots unless they seek an exemption from state's 11 tribal nations and Tribal Nations Education Committee.
June 03, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 06:02 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 12, 2023
June 12, 2023 06:02 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Sugar Beet Days 061023 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Community of Renville, Minnesota, celebrates Sugar Beet Days
June 11, 2023 10:42 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
YME senior Nolan Hildahl smirks after talking to pitcher Bryce Sneller prior to the start of a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A state baseball quarterfinals YME vs New Ulm Cathedral, Tuesday June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Bryce Sneller locks in on a pitch during a Section 3A playoff game against RTR on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Yankee Field in Milroy.
Prep
State baseball: YME, BBE relish underdog role
June 12, 2023 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS senior Nixon Harrier hits an approach shot on hole No. 18 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Prep
Boys golf: NLS Wildcats back at state with younger, more relaxed lineup
June 12, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball roundup
Prep
Baseball: BBE Jaguars, YME Sting face top seeds at state
June 11, 2023 06:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott