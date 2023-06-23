Gary Manzer, retiring Willmar Public Works director, serving as Willmar Fests Grand Marshal

WILLMAR — When Gary Manzer first took a job with the city of Willmar as a Civic Center maintenance person in January 1984, he never imagined he would be retiring nearly 40 years later as the Willmar Public Works director, along with being named the 2023 Willmar Fests Grand Marshal.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd be where I am at," Manzer said.

He never thought he would stay in Willmar for more than a couple years, either. He figured he'd stay a few years and then perhaps move back north. Instead, he found a wonderful community he is proud to call home.

"That couple of years turned into almost 40 and I am not one bit sorry," Manzer said. "Willmar has been an outstanding community to raise a family, to work. It is home to us; it will be our resting place."

Manzer was born and raised in Silver Bay, where he first became enamored with big machinery. When it snowed, he would get dressed and go outside once he heard the rumble of the road graders and plows.

Willmar Public Works Director Gary Manzer has worked for the city of Willmar for nearly 40 years. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

"I would sit in a snowbank and watch them go by," Manzer said. "That was my first love of heavy equipment."

That passion only grew when a teenaged Manzer worked in the summer with the county road crews, who would allow Manzer to climb into the machinery.

At 18, Manzer earned his commercial driver's license and attended vocational training at what is now Alexandria Technical College. In Silver Bay he worked construction on the taconite plants when business was good. Sadly, it wasn't always good.

"The taconite industry tanked, and jobs weren't plentiful," Manzer said.

Manzer had a seasonal job lined up, but was looking for a full-time job with benefits, so he could provide a stable life for his wife, Lori, and two children, Sara and Jessie. The economic situation was so bad the state brought up a mobile job searching office to help people find work. It was through that program that Manzer learned of the opportunity in Willmar.

From streets to public works

He worked three years at the Willmar Civic Center before moving over to the streets department in January 1987. Prior to 1993, the city had separate streets and parks departments.

"In April 1993, they combined the two departments to become a public works department," Manzer said, who became an equipment operator with Willmar Public Works. He held that position until 2013 when he was promoted to foreman. He became superintendent in 2017 and then interim director in 2021, becoming the permanent director in 2022.

Willmar Public Works Director Gary Manzer said he feels fellow Public Works crew members are like his family, and it's them he will miss the most after he retires. In March 2019, Manzer talked about the long hours and hard work his crew was putting in due to the frequent snowfall. West Central Tribune file photo

"They handed me the reins, so to speak," Manzer said. "One of my first days as Public Works director is when we found out Second Street had some snafus in the project . Second Street was my initiation."

Streets will always be a primary responsibility for Public Works and, while Manzer admits there are areas that need help, overall he feels Willmar is moving in the right direction regarding street conditions.

Manzer recalls when only $70,000 was spent each year on crack sealing and seal coat. This year, the department is spending around $400,000 on filling cracks and potholes across town.

The amount the city spends each year on street overlay and reconstruction has also grown from a few million to upwards of $12 million this year .

"If we can maintain what we have spent in the last few years, we can make huge strides," Manzer said.

It is not all about streets. Another priority of the city has been parks and recreation — from the improvements at Robbins Island Regional Park to the additional recreation facilities at the Civic Center and Swansson Field Complex. Public Works crews have had a front row seat to some of the biggest recreation projects, like the renovation of Baker Field and construction of Bill Taunton Stadium for the Willmar Stingers.

"We as a crew built all the retaining walls down there, did all the concrete work. Hundreds of yards of concrete," Manzer said. "It makes you proud to see how nice it is."

Over the years, Gary Manzer has done a lot of different jobs, including tree trimming. Pictured, Danny VanBuren, left, and Manzer of Willmar Public Works Department work together to remove a tree infected with Dutch elm disease in December 2006. Manzer said the city removed nearly 700 trees a year during the height of the disease. Now the city is keeping a close eye on its elm trees due to the emerald ash borer. West Central Tribune file photo

Manzer is also proud of the Destination Playground at Robbins Island . Not only did it help turn the reputation of the park around, but it had an even bigger impact on Willmar. While Manzer wasn't able to be as hands-on with the project as he probably would have liked, having hurt himself on the site right before the community build, he was still there to see it come together.

"It allowed me to sit back and watch the community come together on this amazing project," Manzer said. "It was a project that built community."

Manzer's last day in the office will be Aug. 11, though he doesn't officially retire until the middle of September. Once retired, Manzer said he doesn't have too many plans. He mostly wants to see where retirement takes him. He loves to spend time with family, play golf, tinker and head up north for deer hunting. He also hopes to find ways to assist the community that has been so good to him and his family.

"I like helping people," Manzer said.

One last hurrah

But before he retires, Manzer will climb into some sort of vehicle near the head of the Willmar Fests Grande Parade and take his place as the Grand Marshal.

Over the years, Manzer has helped make Willmar Fests a success, though he is quick to give the credit to the hard-working volunteers.

The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. June 24.

Willmar Public Works Director Gary Manzer estimates he has probably had his head in every manhole in Willmar over the last nearly 40 years. Cleaning out sewers is just one of many different responsibilities of Willmar Public Works. Pictured, Gary Manzer and Curt Hein use a jetter with a special nozzle Monday to open a storm sewer drain in February 2011. West Central Tribune file photo

"I was deeply honored," when asked to serve as marshal, Manzer said, and humbled by the recognition.

Being Grand Marshal is just the latest way Manzer has felt blessed and embraced by the city in which he has made his home. Manzer and his family have found a lot to love in Willmar. They've been greatly involved in their church, First Presbyterian Church in Willmar, and have grown close to many from the city.

"That church is like family to us. The workers here are like family to me," Manzer said. "That is what I will miss the most; it is the people I get to work with. I care about each one deeply."

He also loves the rich diversity in Willmar and hopes everyone can learn to love it as well.

"Willmar is a great community. Embrace the diversity, it is a beautiful thing," Manzer said. "Everyone has a gift to share."