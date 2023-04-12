99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Good Neighbors published April 12, 2023

Submissions about charities, benefits and nonprofit fundraisers for the weekly Good Neighbors calendar published Wednesdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Friday.

Stock image of a picket fence along a yard
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 12:34 PM

Danube Area Action

DANUBE — The Danube Area Action Club steak and shrimp fry to raise money for Danube Fun Days will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Community Center. Prices are $25 for combo meal, $20 for steak or shrimp, and $5 for a hot dog.

Ricky Mendoza

NEW LONDON — A chicken dinner benefit for Ricky Mendoza will be served from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the American Legion in New London. Cost is $14 a plate, with kids' chicken strips for $7. Mendoza had a heart attack in May 2022 and then a brain hemorrhage in August, resulting in 30 days in intensive care at the CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital before being transferred to the neuro wing until Thanksgiving. He is currently in Bethesda in Willmar. Silent auction and bake sale throughout the afternoon, with meat raffle at 4 p.m.

Keep reading for more of this week's calendar items below the related content.

Other community news:
WCT.STOCK.AOR.2023.jpg
Community
Around Our Region published April 12, 2023
The weekly Around Our Region calendar of events is published Wednesdays. Submissions may be emailed to news@wctrib.com with “Around our Region” in the subject line at least a week in advance.
April 12, 2023 08:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock image of a picket fence along a yard
Community
Good Neighbors published April 5, 2023
Submissions about charities, benefits and nonprofit fundraisers for the weekly Good Neighbors calendar published Wednesdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Friday.
April 05, 2023 11:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.AOR.2023.jpg
Community
Around Our Region published April 5, 2023
The weekly Around Our Region calendar of events is published Wednesdays. Submissions may be emailed to news@wctrib.com with “Around our Region” in the subject line at least a week in advance.
April 05, 2023 08:21 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

Oscar Munoz

PENNOCK — A pancake, sausage and eggs benefit breakfast for Oscar Munoz, a firefighter with the Pennock Fire Department, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Pennock Fire Hall. Silent auction closes at 12:30 p.m. Munoz was diagnosed with a pituitary tumor in 2021. The medications that he was receiving are no longer working and he is now at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester receiving a specialized form of radiation called proton beam therapy for approximately eight weeks.

Raymond American Legion Auxiliary

RAYMOND — The Raymond American Legion Auxiliary pie sale will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at the Raymond Community Center. Freewill donation for a slice of pie and coffee. Whole pies are $15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carla Kannenberg

SPICER — A spaghetti dinner benefit for Carla Kannenberg will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at the American Legion in Spicer. She was diagnosed with primary lateral sclerosis two years ago, which is a progressive disease that shares similarities with both multiple sclerosis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, often called ALS, though it progresses more slowly than ALS. The condition has already affected her left side and continues to spread throughout her body, resulting in significant mobility challenges. To improve accessibility and address her changing needs, essential home renovations are required. There will also be a bake sale and silent auction.

AIM rose sale

WILLMAR — The annual Advocacy and Inclusion Matter rose sale will be taking orders through April 25. Drive-thru pickup will be from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the former JC Penney entrance at the Uptown Willmar mall. Dozen roses for $25, half-dozen for $15, available in red or multi-colored. A spring bouquet mix of seasonal flowers is $20. To order, call the AIM office at 320-231-1777 or online at www.aimwcm.org .

Kandiyohi County Food Shelf

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helps people living in Kandiyohi County who are in need of food assistance. It is located at 624 Pacific Ave. S.W. in Willmar.

Curbside pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the stop sign at the front door and call 320-235-2641 .

In-person pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Park across the street or in the parking lot and bring your own bags/boxes.

NAPS distribution: Fourth Tuesday of each month, 1 to 2 p.m., Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors for individuals 60 years of age and older that qualify by income with Second Harvest Heartland. Call 800-365-0270 to sign up.

Habitat for Humanity

WILLMAR — Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota ReStore accepts donations of appliances, furniture, cabinetry, building materials and more. All donations must be approved by staff before acceptance. Donations can be brought to 4722 Highway 71 N.E., north of Willmar, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-235-9000 or see the website at www.habitatwcm.org .

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 12, 2023
April 12, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 11, 2023
April 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
We handpicked our favorite sources of gardening inspiration
April 10, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College softball: Ridgewater drops a doubleheader at Minnesota West
April 11, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Minnewaska eighth-grader Carter LeClair lines up his serve during a No. 1 doubles match against YME on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Granite Falls.
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Nice day (finally) for tennis as Minnewaska, YME open season
April 11, 2023 07:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar girls golf athlete Avery Olson eyes her ball on the putting green at the Little Crow Golf Resort in New London on Thursday, April 21, 2022, during the New London-Spicer Invitational.
Prep
Girls golf: Willmar Cardinals can't wait to get the season started
April 11, 2023 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
050222.S.WCT.Willmar BGolf Joey Wisocki.JPG
Prep
Boys golf: Willmar Cardinals hope experience counts
April 11, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne