Good Neighbors published April 19, 2023

Ridgewater Vet Tech

WILLMAR — The Ridgewater College Veterinary Technology Program in Willmar will have a dog wash and microchipping event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in Building C . Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are accepted. To make an appointment, call 320-222-7606 weekdays or email kim.tensen@ridgewater.edu .

Dog wash prices are $15 for dogs 20 pounds or less, $20 for medium dogs 21 to 49 pounds, and $25 for large dogs 50 pounds and over. The wash includes minimal grooming and brush out. Other services include microchipping for $35; nail trim, anal gland expression, ear cleaning or pet tag are $10 each; mat removal is a minimum of $10.

Call 320-222-8269 when you arrive and remain in your vehicle until your appointment time or to schedule a walk-in. Enter through Vet Tech Paws and Claws Clinic door No. 43. One owner per pet will be allowed to enter the building, cash or checks only, no credit cards accepted. Donate a small bag of dog and/or cat treats and receive $1 off your service. Curbside drop-off available but owners must remain on the premises.

Ricky Mendoza

NEW LONDON — A chicken dinner benefit for Ricky Mendoza will be served from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the American Legion in New London. Cost is $14 a plate, with kids' chicken strips for $7. Mendoza had a heart attack in May 2022 and then a brain hemorrhage in August, resulting in 30 days in intensive care at the CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital before being transferred to the neuro wing until Thanksgiving. He is currently in Bethesda in Willmar. Silent auction and bake sale throughout the afternoon, with meat raffle at 4 p.m.

Oscar Munoz

PENNOCK — A pancake, sausage and eggs benefit breakfast for Oscar Munoz, a firefighter with the Pennock Fire Department, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Pennock Fire Hall. Silent auction closes at 12:30 p.m. Munoz was diagnosed with a pituitary tumor in 2021. The medications that he was receiving are no longer working and he is now at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester receiving a specialized form of radiation called proton beam therapy for approximately eight weeks.

MACCRAY 2180 Foundation

CLARA CITY — The MACCRAY 2180 Foundation will serve a drive-through cheeseburger meal, with sides, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the MACCRAY campus in Clara City. Use the elementary entrance. Freewill donation. A fundraiser auction also will be conducted online from April 21 through May 1 by Zielsdorf Auction. Online bidding at www.zielsdorfauctions.com , and purchased items available for pickup at the school on May 5.

Raymond American Legion Auxiliary

RAYMOND — The Raymond American Legion Auxiliary pie sale will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at the Raymond Community Center. Freewill donation for a slice of pie and coffee. Whole pies are $15.

Carla Kannenberg

SPICER — A spaghetti dinner benefit for Carla Kannenberg will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at the American Legion in Spicer. She was diagnosed with primary lateral sclerosis two years ago, which is a progressive disease that shares similarities with both multiple sclerosis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, often called ALS, though it progresses more slowly than ALS. The condition has already affected her left side and continues to spread throughout her body, resulting in significant mobility challenges. To improve accessibility and address her changing needs, essential home renovations are required. There will also be a bake sale and silent auction.

AIM rose sale

WILLMAR — The annual Advocacy and Inclusion Matter rose sale will be taking orders through April 25. Drive-thru pickup will be from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the former JC Penney entrance at the Uptown Willmar mall. Dozen roses for $25, half-dozen for $15, available in red or multi-colored. A spring bouquet mix of seasonal flowers is $20. To order, call the AIM office at 320-231-1777 or online at www.aimwcm.org .

Kandiyohi County Food Shelf

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helps people living in Kandiyohi County who are in need of food assistance. It is located at 624 Pacific Ave. S.W. in Willmar.

Curbside pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the stop sign at the front door and call 320-235-2641 .

In-person pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Park across the street or in the parking lot and bring your own bags/boxes.

NAPS distribution: Fourth Tuesday of each month, 1 to 2 p.m., Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors for individuals 60 years of age and older that qualify by income with Second Harvest Heartland. Call 800-365-0270 to sign up.

Habitat for Humanity

WILLMAR — Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota ReStore accepts donations of appliances, furniture, cabinetry, building materials and more. All donations must be approved by staff before acceptance. Donations can be brought to 4722 Highway 71 N.E., north of Willmar, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-235-9000 or see the website at www.habitatwcm.org .