Good Neighbors published April 26, 2023

Ricky Mendoza

NEW LONDON — A chicken dinner benefit for Ricky Mendoza will be served from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the American Legion in New London. Cost is $14 a plate, with kids' chicken strips for $7. Mendoza had a heart attack in May 2022 and then a brain hemorrhage in August, resulting in 30 days in intensive care at the CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital before being transferred to the neuro wing until Thanksgiving. He is currently in Bethesda in Willmar. Silent auction and bake sale throughout the afternoon, with meat raffle at 4 p.m.

Oscar Munoz

PENNOCK — A pancake, sausage and eggs benefit breakfast for Oscar Munoz, a firefighter with the Pennock Fire Department, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Pennock Fire Hall. Silent auction closes at 12:30 p.m. Munoz was diagnosed with a pituitary tumor in 2021. The medications that he was receiving are no longer working and he is now at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester receiving a specialized form of radiation called proton beam therapy for approximately eight weeks.

AAUW book sale

WILLMAR — The Willmar branch of the American Association of University Women annual book sale will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at the Willmar Community Center in the Sunshine Room. Donations of books can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. Proceeds will be used to fund several local scholarships a national post-graduate scholarship.

MACCRAY 2180 Foundation

CLARA CITY — The MACCRAY 2180 Foundation will serve a drive-through cheeseburger meal, with sides, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the MACCRAY campus in Clara City. Use the elementary entrance. Freewill donation. A fundraiser auction also will be conducted online from April 21 through May 1 by Zielsdorf Auction. Online bidding at www.zielsdorfauctions.com , and purchased items available for pickup at the school on May 5.

Raymond American Legion Auxiliary

RAYMOND — The Raymond American Legion Auxiliary pie sale will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at the Raymond Community Center. Freewill donation for a slice of pie and coffee. Whole pies are $15.

Carla Kannenberg

SPICER — A spaghetti dinner benefit for Carla Kannenberg will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at the American Legion in Spicer. She was diagnosed with primary lateral sclerosis two years ago, which is a progressive disease that shares similarities with both multiple sclerosis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, often called ALS, though it progresses more slowly than ALS. The condition has already affected her left side and continues to spread throughout her body, resulting in significant mobility challenges. To improve accessibility and address her changing needs, essential home renovations are required. There will also be a bake sale and silent auction.

Deputy Josh Owen

GLENWOOD — Minnesota statewide law enforcement organizations are partnering to collect financial donations for the family of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen, who was killed in the line of duty on April 15, 2023. Deputy Owen leaves behind a wife and son, and all proceeds will go directly to the Owen family.

Donate online through the Law Enforcement Labor Services Benevolent Fund at www.LELS.ORG/benevolent-fund ; donate online through the Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police at www.mnfopfoundation.org ; or visit any Wells Fargo location and donate to the “Funds for Heroes” account with the Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police.

Kandiyohi County Food Shelf

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helps people living in Kandiyohi County who are in need of food assistance. It is located at 624 Pacific Ave. S.W. in Willmar.

Curbside pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the stop sign at the front door and call 320-235-2641 .

In-person pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Park across the street or in the parking lot and bring your own bags/boxes.

NAPS distribution: Fourth Tuesday of each month, 1 to 2 p.m., Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors for individuals 60 years of age and older that qualify by income with Second Harvest Heartland. Call 800-365-0270 to sign up.

Habitat for Humanity

WILLMAR — Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota ReStore accepts donations of appliances, furniture, cabinetry, building materials and more. All donations must be approved by staff before acceptance. Donations can be brought to 4722 Highway 71 N.E., north of Willmar, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-235-9000 or see the website at www.habitatwcm.org .