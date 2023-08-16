Good Neighbors published Aug. 16, 2023

Renville Museum

RENVILLE — The Historic Renville Preservation Commission will serve an “Ain’t Nothing But a Hot Dog” meal of hot dogs, chips and root beer floats from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, outside the museum at Main Street and Bryant Avenue in Renville. The group is raising money for needed repairs to the museum basement and jailhouse ceiling — freewill donation for the meal and get a peek inside the historic jailhouse. Rain location is Dave’s Place.

Pheasants Forever

BIRD ISLAND — The annual fundraiser of Renville County Pheasants Forever will be a Pheasant Fair from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Renville County Fairgrounds in Bird Island. Kids activities, raffles, drawings and food trucks. For tickets, call Mark at 320-522-2574 or find a QR code online on the organization’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RenvilleCtyPheasantsForever .

Otto Bremer Trust

WILLMAR — The Otto Bremer Trust, a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minnesota, has awarded $13,844,635 in grants and program-related investments in June and July 2023 as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle. Area groups receiving grants include:

Dakota Wicohan, Morton, $35,000, for general operations to increase belonging and wellbeing through the Dakota language and life ways.

The Link of Northern Kandiyohi County, New London, $35,000, for general operations to provide basic needs services in northern Kandiyohi County.

Gardens

Dykstras: Bill and Helene Dykstra will have their garden open from noon until dark daily until frost. Freewill donations for Guatemala will be accepted. Take Kandiyohi County Road 5 south of Roseland for one mile, go east on 210th Avenue and turn south on 37th Street.

Kandiyohi County Food Shelf

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helps people living in Kandiyohi County who are in need of food assistance. It is located at 624 Pacific Ave. S.W. in Willmar. Find more information online at kandiyohicountyfoodshelf.com .

Shoe away hunger: Aug. 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Plaza One/Panda Garden parking lot. Community shoe sale of gently used and new shoes of all types for children ($2) and adults ($5). Cash, credit and debit cards accepted. Everyone is welcome.

Curbside pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the stop sign at the front door and call 320-235-2641 .

In-person pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Park across the street or in the parking lot and bring your own bags/boxes.

NAPS distribution: Fourth Tuesday of each month, 1 to 2 p.m., Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors for individuals 60 years of age and older that qualify by income with Second Harvest Heartland. Call 800-365-0270 to sign up.

Habitat for Humanity

WILLMAR — Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota ReStore accepts donations of appliances, furniture, cabinetry, building materials and more. All donations must be approved by staff before acceptance. Donations can be brought to 4722 Highway 71 N.E., north of Willmar, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-235-9000 or see the website at www.habitatwcm.org .

Bernick Family Foundation

WILLMAR — The Bernick Family Foundation has opened its annual grant round, offering $200,000 to eligible programs in Minnesota and Wisconsin that support youth in building career skills or support activities that address active lifestyles and well-being.

Application deadline is Aug. 31 for grant requests ranging from $5,000 to $40,000 in its focus areas. Applicants must be nonprofit organizations, schools or government entities serving communities where Bernick’s operates, including Willmar. Complete grant guidelines and electronic applications are available online by visiting: communitygiving.org/grants.

Among last year’s recipients was Glacial Ridge Curling, which received $15,000 for its facility capital campaign in Willmar.

PrimeWest Health

ALEXANDRIA — PrimeWest Health, a locally owned and governed local health plan, is accepting applications for up to $2.5 million in grants to be awarded to health care and human services providers, community-based organizations and county agencies as part of its Community Reinvestment Program to help improve the health and social well-being of PrimeWest Health members.

Deadline is Aug. 21. For more information, visit www.primewest.org/grant-opportunities,

PrimeWest Health has reinvested more than $18 million in grants to local organizations. Grant dollars have been used to build and expand access to dental and behavioral health care, improve rural non-emergency medical transportation, enhance long-term services and supports for seniors and expand affordable housing stabilization services among many other efforts.

PrimeWest Health is jointly owned by 24 rural Minnesota counties, including Kandiyohi County as well as Big Stone, Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Meeker, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Swift and Yellow Medicine counties in the Tribune area. It is a health insurance plan for local residents enrolled in Medical Assistance, MinnesotaCare and Medicare.