Good Neighbors published Aug. 30, 2023

Day of Service

WILLMAR — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Willmar is hosting a day of service from 9 a.m. to 1 pm. Saturday, Sept. 9, to benefit eight local organizations. Winter clothes and hygiene items also will be collected. Opportunities for volunteers include gardening, collecting hygiene items, crafting, singing, painting and picking up trash. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. that day at the church, 300 26th Ave. N.E. All community members are invited. Find more information and sign up online at justserve.org and search “Willmar.” Contact Sarah Miller with questions at 208-866-1944 .

Clothing and diaper giveaway

WILLMAR — A clothing and diaper giveaway will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Harvest Community Church. Donations of packages of diapers and of clean, brand new or gently used clothing will be collected from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11-14 at the church, 905 Litchfield Ave. S.W. in Willmar.

Food For Kidz

CLARA CITY — Immanuel Lutheran Church of Clara City is hosting a Food for Kidz mobile food packaging event starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and ending bout 2:30 p.m. or when the job of packing 42,000 meals is done. Support jobs, ranging from set-up to truck loading, will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 pm. Lunch will be served midday. Volunteers age 5 or older are invited to sign up for the whole day or part of the day. Sign up on the church Facebook page at www.facebook.com/immanuellutheranclaracity , call the church office at 320-847-2138 , email ImmanuelLutheran236@gmail.com , or text or call 320-894-6649 .

Kiwanis Touch-A-Life Award

WILLMAR — The Willmar Kiwanis Club is accepting nominations for the 2023 Touch-A-Life Award.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club each year since 1978 has recognized a citizen of Kandiyohi County who has an outstanding record of volunteering service to the community. Typically, the award winner has provided ongoing volunteer service to the community, his or her church, school system, local government, or other organizations or programs. The first awardee was Bev Rosenbaum and the most recent three were Earl Knutson, Vickie Vogt and Robert Rosenbrook.

Nomination forms as well as the history of the award are available from Kiwanis President Maribeth Williamson at willmarkiwanis@gmail.com or online at www.willmarkiwanis.wordpress.com . Nomination deadline is Sept. 15.

Gardens

Dykstras: Bill and Helene Dykstra will have their garden open from noon until dark daily until frost. Freewill donations for Guatemala will be accepted. Take Kandiyohi County Road 5 south of Roseland for one mile, go east on 210th Avenue and turn south on 37th Street.

Kandiyohi County Food Shelf

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helps people living in Kandiyohi County who are in need of food assistance. It is located at 624 Pacific Ave. S.W. in Willmar. Find more information online at kandiyohicountyfoodshelf.com .

Free produce distribution: A drive-through event for all families in need begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds, 907 Seventh St. N.W. in Willmar. Five varieties of produce. Another giveaway will be Oct. 10.

Curbside pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the stop sign at the front door and call 320-235-2641 .

In-person pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Park across the street or in the parking lot and bring your own bags/boxes.

NAPS distribution: Fourth Tuesday of each month, 1 to 2 p.m., Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors for individuals 60 years of age and older that qualify by income with Second Harvest Heartland. Call 800-365-0270 to sign up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Habitat for Humanity

WILLMAR — Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota ReStore accepts donations of appliances, furniture, cabinetry, building materials and more. All donations must be approved by staff before acceptance. Donations can be brought to 4722 Highway 71 N.E., north of Willmar, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-235-9000 or see the website at www.habitatwcm.org .

Bernick Family Foundation

WILLMAR — The Bernick Family Foundation has opened its annual grant round, offering $200,000 to eligible programs in Minnesota and Wisconsin that support youth in building career skills or support activities that address active lifestyles and well-being.

Application deadline is Aug. 31 for grant requests ranging from $5,000 to $40,000 in its focus areas. Applicants must be nonprofit organizations, schools or government entities serving communities where Bernick’s operates, including Willmar. Complete grant guidelines and electronic applications are available online by visiting: communitygiving.org/grants.

Among last year’s recipients was Glacial Ridge Curling, which received $15,000 for its facility capital campaign in Willmar.