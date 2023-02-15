99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Good Neighbors published Feb. 15, 2023

Submissions about charities, benefits and nonprofit fundraisers for the weekly Good Neighbors calendar published Wednesdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Friday.

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
February 15, 2023 11:36 AM

Humane Society

WILLMAR — The 17th annual Save Our Tails fundraiser will be an online auction beginning Feb. 16 and running through Feb. 24 to raise money for the Humane Society of Kandiyohi and Meeker Counties. Go to the website www.ziemerauctions.com and then click "auctions" to start bidding.

Brew-Ha-Ha

WILLMAR — The United Way of West Central Minnesota presents Brew-Ha-Ha at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Barn Theatre to benefit local programs. Beer and wine sampling, appetizers and a show by comedian C. Willi Myles. Tickets are $40 online at liveunitedwcm.org or by calling the United Way office. A raffle to benefit the newest program, The Village Children’s Museum, will be $20, cash or check only.

Hattie Klavetter

WILLMAR — A silent auction and music benefit for Hattie Klavetter will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Willmar Conference Center with music by the Dam Jammers. Tickets are $10 in advance, available from any Willmar firefighter, or $15 at the door. The daughter of Abby Kack and Jordan Klavetter, a Willmar firefighter, was born May 16, 2022, with a diaphragmatic hernia. This allowed her organs to push up into her chest cavity and not allow her lungs to fully develop. She was in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's Hospital while the hole in her diaphragm was repaired and her lungs healed and developed. She came home Nov. 1, 2022, and continues to improve. Music begins at 7 p.m.

Otto Bremer Trust

WILLMAR — The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $16,554,123 in grants and program-related investments as part of its most recent grant-making cycle. Among the recipients are:

Advocacy and Inclusion Matter of West Central Minnesota, Willmar, $27,500, for general operations to provide advocacy, education, wellness and social inclusion services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in west-central Minnesota.

Kandiyohi County Food Shelf

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helps people living in Kandiyohi County who are in need of food assistance. It is located at 624 Pacific Ave. S.W. in Willmar.

Curbside pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the stop sign at the front door and call 320-235-2641 .

In-person pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Park across the street or in the parking lot and bring your own bags/boxes.

NAPS distribution: Fourth Tuesday of each month, 1 to 2 p.m., Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors for individuals 60 years of age and older that qualify by income with Second Harvest Heartland. Call 800-365-0270 to sign up.

Habitat for Humanity

WILLMAR — Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota ReStore accepts donations of appliances, furniture, cabinetry, building materials and more. All donations must be approved by staff before acceptance. Donations can be brought to 4722 Highway 71 N.E., north of Willmar, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-235-9000 or see the website at www.habitatwcm.org .

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
