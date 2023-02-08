Good Neighbors published Feb. 8, 2023

Minnesota Warriors

WILLMAR — The Willmar Hockey Association will have a fundraising event to support disabled military veterans at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the Willmar Civic Center. Two teams of veterans from the Minnesota Warriors — St. Cloud will play one team of Willmar parents and one team of Willmar coaching staff. It is a freewill donation. The community-focused evening will include a fun “pie in the face” event, a raffle, the Color Guard, and the national anthem sung by a veteran in uniform. The Minnesota Warriors Ice Hockey program works to raise awareness of disabled veterans, particularly focused on difficulties with reintegration to civilian life. Donations may also be made through Venmo and Paypal.

Humane Society

WILLMAR — The 17th annual Save Our Tails fundraiser will be an online auction beginning Feb.16 and running through Feb. 24 to raise money for the Humane Society of Kandiyohi and Meeker Counties. Go to the website www.ziemerauctions.com and then click "auctions." You can then start the bidding. Donations for the auction may be dropped off at the Hawk Creek Shelter through Feb. 10.

Brew-Ha-Ha

WILLMAR — The United Way of West Central Minnesota presents Brew-Ha-Ha at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Barn Theatre to benefit local programs. Beer and wine sampling, appetizers and a show by comedian C. Willi Myles. Tickets are $40 online at liveunitedwcm.org or by calling the United Way office. A raffle to benefit the newest program, The Village Children’s Museum, will be $20, cash or check only.

Hattie Klavetter

WILLMAR — A silent auction and music benefit for Hattie Klavetter will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Willmar Conference Center with music by the Dam Jammers. Tickets are $10 in advance, available from any Willmar firefighter, or $15 at the door. The daughter of Abby Kack and Jordan Klavetter, a Willmar firefighter, was born May 16, 2022, with a diaphragmatic hernia. This allowed her organs to push up into her chest cavity and not allow her lungs to fully develop. She was in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's Hospital while the hole in her diaphragm was repaired and her lungs healed and developed. She came home Nov. 1, 2022, and continues to improve. Music begins at 7 p.m.

New London-Spicer Area Fund

NEW LONDON — The New London-Spicer Area Fund awarded $17,000 in its recent grant round. Grants are awarded to programs in the 12 northern townships of Kandiyohi County that support their focus areas of arts, healthy communities and lifestyles, environment, large-scale and sustainable initiatives, and special collaborations. The amounts awarded and program descriptions are as follows:

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, $3,400, to sustain the growth of the senior, shut-in and local child care center meal programming in the New London-Spicer area and $1,000 to support a social and educational event for families of persons in a deaf or hard of hearing community in the Willmar Lakes Area.

Bethesda North Pointe, $3,000, for Parkinson's disease programming.

Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center, $2,500, to build a gazebo on-site to enhance current programming and gathering opportunities.

New London Arts & Culture Alliance, $2,500, to support the Artist-in-Residency program that creates new approaches for how the community engages with each other through shared spaces.

Village Children's Museum, $2,000, to support prekindergarten and elementary students in the New London-Spicer area with art, wellness and environmental education field trips to the museum.

Habitat for Humanity, $1,000, for a matching gift for local land purchase on a new build project.

Spicer Beautification Committee, $1,000, for the state Highway 23 mural project to paint a large scale fish mural and bring community members together.

New London and Spicer fire departments, $300, to support a co-hosted community event that was held in the summer of 2022.

Sunburg Fire Department, $300, to support a community event that was held in 2022.

Kandiyohi County Food Shelf

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helps people living in Kandiyohi County who are in need of food assistance. It is located at 624 Pacific Ave. S.W. in Willmar.

Curbside pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the stop sign at the front door and call 320-235-2641 .

In-person pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Park across the street or in the parking lot and bring your own bags/boxes.

NAPS distribution: Fourth Tuesday of each month, 1 to 2 p.m., Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors for individuals 60 years of age and older that qualify by income with Second Harvest Heartland. Call 800-365-0270 to sign up.

Habitat for Humanity

WILLMAR — Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota ReStore accepts donations of appliances, furniture, cabinetry, building materials and more. All donations must be approved by staff before acceptance. Donations can be brought to 4722 Highway 71 N.E., north of Willmar, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-235-9000 or see the website at www.habitatwcm.org .