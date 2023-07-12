Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Good Neighbors published July 12, 2023

Submissions about charities, benefits and nonprofit fundraisers for the weekly Good Neighbors calendar published Wednesdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Friday.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 12:12 PM

Kandiyohi County Food Shelf

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helps people living in Kandiyohi County who are in need of food assistance. It is located at 624 Pacific Ave. S.W. in Willmar. Find more information online at kandiyohicountyfoodshelf.com .

Curbside pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the stop sign at the front door and call 320-235-2641 .

In-person pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Park across the street or in the parking lot and bring your own bags/boxes.

NAPS distribution: Fourth Tuesday of each month, 1 to 2 p.m., Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors for individuals 60 years of age and older that qualify by income with Second Harvest Heartland. Call 800-365-0270 to sign up.

Open Your Heart Summer Challenge: Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless and Hunger Solutions Minnesota announces the annual Open Your Heart Summer Challenge grant opportunity. The challenge grant opportunity is a proportional match to the participating food shelves’ fundraising activities throughout the month of July — the more funds a local food shelf raises in July, the larger the matching grant will be. Funds through this grant are divided among participating food shelves based on the amount each food shelf raises in July and how many food shelves participate with a minimum grant award of $150 and a maximum award of $4,000. In May and June, the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helped 230 new families that have never before utilized the local food shelf and it is bracing for a record year, according to executive director Alana Ziehl.

Challenge events: The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf will operate the Cash Wise Foods outdoor stand from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 13, and Friday, July 14, in Willmar. A $5 meal benefiting the food shelf will include a bratwurst or a footlong hot dog, plus chips and a beverage.

Area challenge participants: Participating food shelves are listed at oyh.org/summer-challenge . Donations should be made directly to the local food shelf. In addition to the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf, the Meeker Area Food Shelf in Litchfield is participating, as are the food shelves coordinated by Prairie Five Community Action, which include Big Stone Lake Area, Canby, Chippewa County and Swift County.

Clara City Lions

CLARA CITY — The Clara City Lions Club will operate a brats stand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Almich's Market in Clara City. Hamburgers or bratwurst or hot dogs, plus chips and water. Freewill donation.

Other community news:
Community
Around Our Region events calendar published July 12, 2023
The weekly Around Our Region calendar of events is published Wednesdays. Submissions may be emailed to news@wctrib.com with “Around our Region” in the subject line at least a week in advance.
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Festival returns for 55th year July 15-16
The Watermark Art Festival will be held from 10 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, at Library Park and across the street outside of Watermark Art Center.
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Community
Good Neighbors published July 5, 2023
Submissions about charities, benefits and nonprofit fundraisers for the weekly Good Neighbors calendar published Wednesdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Friday.
By  West Central Tribune staff report

Charity golf events

Charity golf events in the area are listed here, including event details, golf course, start time, type of golf, cost and number to call to register.

Lloyd and Darleen Hovey Memorial: The four-person scramble golf tournament to benefit Atwater Area Help for Seniors is set Saturday, July 15, at Island Pine Golf Course in Atwater with tee times beginning at 8 a.m. Entry fee for a foursome is $260 for 18 holes, cart, gift bag and box lunch. Contact Josh to register at 320-974-8600 or email jjhag@yahoo.com .

Veterans Wacipi Golf Tournament: Lower Sioux Indian Community and Jackpot Junction are hosting the sixth annual event with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Dacotah Ridge. Register through Aug. 2 for $60 per person by calling the Golf Shop at 507-697-8050; limited to first 152 players, must be 21. Funds support a Nov. 11 Veterans Powwow.

Gardens

Dykstras: Bill and Helene Dykstra will have their garden open from noon until dark daily until frost. Freewill donations for Guatemala will be accepted. Take Kandiyohi County Road 5 south of Roseland for one mile, go east on 210th Avenue and turn south on 37th Street.

PrimeWest Health

ALEXANDRIA — PrimeWest Health, a locally owned and governed local health plan, is accepting applications for up to $2.5 million in grants to be awarded to health care and human services providers, community-based organizations, and county agencies as part of its Community Reinvestment Program to help improve the health and social well-being of PrimeWest Health members.

Deadline is Aug. 21. For more information, visit www.primewest.org/grant-opportunities,

PrimeWest Health has reinvested more than $18 million in grants to local organizations. Grant dollars have been used to build and expand access to dental and behavioral health care, improve rural non-emergency medical transportation, enhance long-term services and supports for seniors and expand affordable housing stabilization services among many other efforts.

PrimeWest Health is jointly owned by 24 rural Minnesota counties, including Kandiyohi County as well as Big Stone, Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Meeker, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Swift and Yellow Medicine counties in the Tribune area. It is a health insurance plan for local residents enrolled in Medical Assistance, MinnesotaCare, and Medicare.

Bernick Family Foundation

WILLMAR — The Bernick Family Foundation has opened its annual grant round, offering $200,000 to eligible programs in Minnesota and Wisconsin that support youth in building career skills or support activities that address active lifestyles and well-being.

Application deadline is Aug. 31 for grant requests ranging from $5,000 to $40,000 in its focus areas. Applicants must be nonprofit organizations, schools or government entities serving communities where Bernick’s operates, including Willmar. Complete grant guidelines and electronic applications are available online by visiting: communitygiving.org/grants.

Among last year’s recipients was Glacial Ridge Curling, which received $15,000 for its facility capital campaign in Willmar.

Habitat for Humanity

WILLMAR — Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota ReStore accepts donations of appliances, furniture, cabinetry, building materials and more. All donations must be approved by staff before acceptance. Donations can be brought to 4722 Highway 71 N.E., north of Willmar, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-235-9000 or see the website at www.habitatwcm.org .

By West Central Tribune staff report
