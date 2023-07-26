Good Neighbors published July 26, 2023

Kandiyohi County Food Shelf

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helps people living in Kandiyohi County who are in need of food assistance. It is located at 624 Pacific Ave. S.W. in Willmar. Find more information online at kandiyohicountyfoodshelf.com .

Curbside pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the stop sign at the front door and call 320-235-2641 .

In-person pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Park across the street or in the parking lot and bring your own bags/boxes.

NAPS distribution: Fourth Tuesday of each month, 1 to 2 p.m., Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors for individuals 60 years of age and older that qualify by income with Second Harvest Heartland. Call 800-365-0270 to sign up.

Open Your Heart Summer Challenge: Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless and Hunger Solutions Minnesota announces the annual Open Your Heart Summer Challenge grant opportunity. The challenge grant opportunity is a proportional match to the participating food shelves’ fundraising activities throughout the month of July — the more funds a local food shelf raises in July, the larger the matching grant will be. Funds through this grant are divided among participating food shelves based on the amount each food shelf raises in July and how many food shelves participate with a minimum grant award of $150 and a maximum award of $4,000. In May and June, the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helped 230 new families that have never before utilized the local food shelf and it is bracing for a record year, according to executive director Alana Ziehl.

Area challenge participants: Participating food shelves are listed at oyh.org/summer-challenge . Donations should be made directly to the local food shelf. In addition to the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf, the Meeker Area Food Shelf in Litchfield is participating, as are the food shelves coordinated by Prairie Five Community Action, which include Big Stone Lake Area, Canby, Chippewa County and Swift County.

Charity golf events

Charity golf events in the area are listed here, including event details, golf course, start time, type of golf, cost and number to call to register.

Veterans Wacipi Golf Tournament: Lower Sioux Indian Community and Jackpot Junction are hosting the sixth annual event with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Dacotah Ridge. Register through Aug. 2 for $60 per person by calling the Golf Shop at 507-697-8050; limited to first 152 players, must be 21. Funds support a Nov. 11 Veterans Powwow.

Gardens

Dykstras: Bill and Helene Dykstra will have their garden open from noon until dark daily until frost. Freewill donations for Guatemala will be accepted. Take Kandiyohi County Road 5 south of Roseland for one mile, go east on 210th Avenue and turn south on 37th Street.

Career and Technical Education

MARSHALL — Launch Your Future Today Career Pathways , a rural career and technical education pathway initiative in the 18-county service region of southwest and west central Minnesota, is supported by grant funds from the state. The goal of LYFT Pathways funds is for every student in the region, grades 7-12, to gain marketable skills leading to further education and careers that match the region’s labor market needs.

The following programs in the West Central Tribune coverage area received funds in the latest round of grants, announced June 16.

Montevideo Foundations of Medical Careers, $15,000: A partnership between the Montevideo High School, CCM Health, Minnesota West Community and Technical College and the National Guard to provide students with a strong beginning knowledge base for most health care careers. A new year-long course will be delivered in person within the Montevideo High School, with educators from the education and business partners, lab days at CCM Health and financial support and guidance from the partners. Students can earn college and high school credit, and complete certifications in first aid/CPR, nursing assistant and trained medication aide.

PIC Youth Career Connector — North, $15,000: A partnership between the Southwest Minnesota Private Industry Council, several school districts and employers from Big Stone, Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Lyon, Redwood, and Yellow Medicine counties to ensure that the career counseling and work-based learning needs in the region are being met. The council will increase the depth of experiences, including meaningful job shadows, internships, work experiences, and employment as appropriate. Youth summer internships, summer employment and post-high school employer offerings that offer work-and-learn options and jobs will be highlighted.

CMJTS Career Navigator — Somali Student Engagement, $15,000: A partnership between Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services, Willmar Public Schools, Community Inclusion Center and several local employers to provide career pathway services to Somali youth in secondary schools in Kandiyohi and Renville counties. A Somali individual will be hired part-time to make connections and establish partnerships between the school, Somali youth, Somali-owned businesses and workforce development. Students will be assisted in identifying satisfying, high-opportunity careers supported by the labor market with potential for family-sustaining wages in their communities and exploring those careers though internships, job shadowing, informational interviews and work experiences.

Habitat for Humanity

WILLMAR — Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota ReStore accepts donations of appliances, furniture, cabinetry, building materials and more. All donations must be approved by staff before acceptance. Donations can be brought to 4722 Highway 71 N.E., north of Willmar, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-235-9000 or see the website at www.habitatwcm.org .

Bernick Family Foundation

WILLMAR — The Bernick Family Foundation has opened its annual grant round, offering $200,000 to eligible programs in Minnesota and Wisconsin that support youth in building career skills or support activities that address active lifestyles and well-being.

Application deadline is Aug. 31 for grant requests ranging from $5,000 to $40,000 in its focus areas. Applicants must be nonprofit organizations, schools or government entities serving communities where Bernick’s operates, including Willmar. Complete grant guidelines and electronic applications are available online by visiting: communitygiving.org/grants.

Among last year’s recipients was Glacial Ridge Curling, which received $15,000 for its facility capital campaign in Willmar.

PrimeWest Health

ALEXANDRIA — PrimeWest Health, a locally owned and governed local health plan, is accepting applications for up to $2.5 million in grants to be awarded to health care and human services providers, community-based organizations and county agencies as part of its Community Reinvestment Program to help improve the health and social well-being of PrimeWest Health members.

Deadline is Aug. 21. For more information, visit www.primewest.org/grant-opportunities,

PrimeWest Health has reinvested more than $18 million in grants to local organizations. Grant dollars have been used to build and expand access to dental and behavioral health care, improve rural non-emergency medical transportation, enhance long-term services and supports for seniors and expand affordable housing stabilization services among many other efforts.

PrimeWest Health is jointly owned by 24 rural Minnesota counties, including Kandiyohi County as well as Big Stone, Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Meeker, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Swift and Yellow Medicine counties in the Tribune area. It is a health insurance plan for local residents enrolled in Medical Assistance, MinnesotaCare and Medicare.