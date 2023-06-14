Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Good Neighbors published June 14, 2023

Submissions about charities, benefits and nonprofit fundraisers for the weekly Good Neighbors calendar published Wednesdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Friday.

Stock image of a picket fence along a yard
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 12:15 PM

Clara City Lions

CLARA CITY — The Clara City Lions Club will operate a brat stand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Almich's Market in Clara City. Hamburger or bratwurst or hotdog, plus chips and water for a freewill donation.

Swift County Historical Society

BENSON — The Benson Area Quilt & Garden Tour, presented by the Zetetic Women’s Study Club to benefit the Swift County Historical Society Anniversary Fund, will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, starting at the Benson Golf Club. Tickets are $10 at the door and include refreshments served at the Swift County Historical Society, part of the one-day, self-guided tour. For more information, email bensonareaquiltandgarden@gmail.com or see the Benson Area Quilt & Garden Tour page on Facebook .

Meeker County Master Gardeners

LITCHFIELD — The Meeker County Extension Master Gardeners will present a tour of five gardens in the Litchfield area from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. Tickets are $10 per person, and available for purchase from First Lutheran Church Office or MST International families, Zion Lutheran Church Office, KLFD, Litchfield Stockmen's Greenhouse & Garden Center and the Meeker County Extension Office. The Litchfield Satellites 4-H Club will be serving a pork chop on a stick meal from 5 to 7 p.m. the night of the tour in the Litchfield Civic Arena parking lot. Tour proceeds will be donated to Zion Youth and First Lutheran MST International.

Keep reading for more of this week's calendar items below the related content.

Other community news:
WCT.STOCK.AOR.2023.jpg
Community
Around Our Region published June 14, 2023
The weekly Around Our Region calendar of events is published Wednesdays. Submissions may be emailed to news@wctrib.com with “Around our Region” in the subject line at least a week in advance.
June 14, 2023 09:07 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
The flag bearers with the KMS Marching Saints of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Public Schools dance during the band's 2022 show "Illusion" featuring music of Styx during the Grande Day Parade at Willmar Fests on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Community
Willmar Fests, community's annual summer party, scheduled for June 21-25
Willmar's summer celebration features something for everyone, with special events to appeal to all ages.
June 11, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Attendees place their hands over their hearts as the National Anthem is played and the American Flag is flown around the arena at the start of Wednesday evening's Bull Riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds on August 10, 2022.
Sports
Buckin' bulls and broncos come to west central Minnesota beginning in late June
Seven counties in west central and southwest Minnesota will have a rodeo: Redwood, Grant, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Renville, Lyon and Traverse.
June 10, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

Charity golf events

Charity golf events in the area are listed here, including event details, golf course, start time, type of golf, cost and number to call to register.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lloyd and Darleen Hovey Memorial: The four-person scramble golf tournament to benefit Atwater Area Help for Seniors is set Saturday, July 15, at Island Pine Golf Course in Atwater with tee times beginning at 8 a.m. Entry fee for a foursome is $260 for 18 holes, cart, gift bag and box lunch. Contact Josh to register at 320-974-8600 or email jjhag@yahoo.com .

Otto Bremer Trust

WILLMAR — The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $10,905,200 in grants in April and May to organizations that help individuals, families, and communities overcome challenges. Among those receiving grants:

Southwest West Central Service Cooperative, headquartered in Marshall, $35,000. To prepare children with autism for school through medically based early developmental and behavioral interventions.

Kandiyohi County Food Shelf

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helps people living in Kandiyohi County who are in need of food assistance. It is located at 624 Pacific Ave. S.W. in Willmar.

Curbside pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the stop sign at the front door and call 320-235-2641 .

In-person pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Park across the street or in the parking lot and bring your own bags/boxes.

NAPS distribution: Fourth Tuesday of each month, 1 to 2 p.m., Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors for individuals 60 years of age and older that qualify by income with Second Harvest Heartland. Call 800-365-0270 to sign up.

Habitat for Humanity

WILLMAR — Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota ReStore accepts donations of appliances, furniture, cabinetry, building materials and more. All donations must be approved by staff before acceptance. Donations can be brought to 4722 Highway 71 N.E., north of Willmar, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-235-9000 or see the website at www.habitatwcm.org .

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 14, 2023
June 14, 2023 06:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
The night belonged to the Dassel - Cokato Chargers Marching Band, as the high school musicians won the overall grand prize as well as overall honors for drum major, winds, drumline, and color guard in the third annual Fiesta Days Marching Band competition held in Montevideo on June 12, 2023.
Community
Dassel-Cokato Chargers shine during Fiesta Days marching band competition
June 13, 2023 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
062222.N.BP.LOOPLAKE 5.jpg
Community
Loop the Lake Festival set for June 17
June 13, 2023 02:48 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Sugar Beet Days 061023 009.jpg
Local
Look for festivals and events in west central Minnesota
May 01, 2022 11:38 AM
Naviga Damrongnawin of Lundstrum Farm in Bird Island grabs a handful of fresh carrots for a patron at the Uptown Willmar Farmer's Market on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Community
Farmers markets setting up for summer season sales in west central Minnesota
May 27, 2023 05:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
The BBE infield reacts after getting the second out of the bottom of the seventh inning with a rundown during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
State baseball: BBE Jaguars pull off some trickery to advance to Class A semifinals
June 13, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE senior Casey Lenarz, 13, fist-bumps teammates while heading into the dugout during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A baseball quarterfinals BBE vs. South Ridge, Tuesday, June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 09:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown