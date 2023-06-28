Good Neighbors published June 28, 2023

Swift County Historical Society

BENSON — The Benson Area Quilt & Garden Tour, presented by the Zetetic Women’s Study Club to benefit the Swift County Historical Society Anniversary Fund, will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, starting at the Benson Golf Club. Tickets are $10 at the door and include refreshments served at the Swift County Historical Society, part of the one-day, self-guided tour. For more information, email bensonareaquiltandgarden@gmail.com or see the Benson Area Quilt & Garden Tour page on Facebook .

Clara City Lions

CLARA CITY — The Clara City Lions Club will operate a brats stand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6, and Thursday, July 20, at Almich's Market in Clara City. Hamburgers or bratwurst or hotdogs, plus chips and water. Freewill donation.

Meeker County Master Gardeners

LITCHFIELD — The Meeker County Extension Master Gardeners will present a tour of five gardens in the Litchfield area from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. Tickets are $10 per person, and available for purchase from First Lutheran Church Office or MST International families, Zion Lutheran Church Office, KLFD, Litchfield Stockmen's Greenhouse & Garden Center and the Meeker County Extension Office. The Litchfield Satellites 4-H Club will be serving a pork chop on a stick meal from 5 to 7 p.m. the night of the tour in the Litchfield Civic Arena parking lot. Tour proceeds will be donated to Zion Youth and First Lutheran MST International.

Charity golf events

Lloyd and Darleen Hovey Memorial: The four-person scramble golf tournament to benefit Atwater Area Help for Seniors is set Saturday, July 15, at Island Pine Golf Course in Atwater with tee times beginning at 8 a.m. Entry fee for a foursome is $260 for 18 holes, cart, gift bag and box lunch. Contact Josh to register at 320-974-8600 or email jjhag@yahoo.com .

Kandiyohi County Food Shelf

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helps people living in Kandiyohi County who are in need of food assistance. It is located at 624 Pacific Ave. S.W. in Willmar.

Curbside pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the stop sign at the front door and call 320-235-2641 .

In-person pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Park across the street or in the parking lot and bring your own bags/boxes.

NAPS distribution: Fourth Tuesday of each month, 1 to 2 p.m., Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors for individuals 60 years of age and older that qualify by income with Second Harvest Heartland. Call 800-365-0270 to sign up.

Habitat for Humanity

WILLMAR — Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota ReStore accepts donations of appliances, furniture, cabinetry, building materials and more. All donations must be approved by staff before acceptance. Donations can be brought to 4722 Highway 71 N.E., north of Willmar, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-235-9000 or see the website at www.habitatwcm.org .