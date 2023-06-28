Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Good Neighbors published June 28, 2023

Submissions about charities, benefits and nonprofit fundraisers for the weekly Good Neighbors calendar published Wednesdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Friday.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 8:29 AM

Swift County Historical Society

BENSON — The Benson Area Quilt & Garden Tour, presented by the Zetetic Women’s Study Club to benefit the Swift County Historical Society Anniversary Fund, will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, starting at the Benson Golf Club. Tickets are $10 at the door and include refreshments served at the Swift County Historical Society, part of the one-day, self-guided tour. For more information, email bensonareaquiltandgarden@gmail.com or see the Benson Area Quilt & Garden Tour page on Facebook .

Clara City Lions

CLARA CITY — The Clara City Lions Club will operate a brats stand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6, and Thursday, July 20, at Almich's Market in Clara City. Hamburgers or bratwurst or hotdogs, plus chips and water. Freewill donation.

Meeker County Master Gardeners

LITCHFIELD — The Meeker County Extension Master Gardeners will present a tour of five gardens in the Litchfield area from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. Tickets are $10 per person, and available for purchase from First Lutheran Church Office or MST International families, Zion Lutheran Church Office, KLFD, Litchfield Stockmen's Greenhouse & Garden Center and the Meeker County Extension Office. The Litchfield Satellites 4-H Club will be serving a pork chop on a stick meal from 5 to 7 p.m. the night of the tour in the Litchfield Civic Arena parking lot. Tour proceeds will be donated to Zion Youth and First Lutheran MST International.

Other community news:
WCT.STOCK.AOR.2023.jpg
Community
Around Our Region published June 28, 2023
The weekly Around Our Region calendar of events is published Wednesdays. Submissions may be emailed to news@wctrib.com with “Around our Region” in the subject line at least a week in advance.
June 28, 2023 09:19 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Lake Bemidji State Park sign.jpg
Northland Outdoors
July events set at Lake Bemidji State Park
Events are planned throughout the month of July at Lake Bemidji State Park.
June 25, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
People watch fireworks go off near Salisbury Beach in Spicer during the annual Fourth of July celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Community
Spicer, Prinsburg among area communities to celebrate July 4 with fun, music, fireworks
People who are looking for fireworks on the Fourth of July can choose among several communities in the area.
June 25, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

Charity golf events

Charity golf events in the area are listed here, including event details, golf course, start time, type of golf, cost and number to call to register.

Lloyd and Darleen Hovey Memorial: The four-person scramble golf tournament to benefit Atwater Area Help for Seniors is set Saturday, July 15, at Island Pine Golf Course in Atwater with tee times beginning at 8 a.m. Entry fee for a foursome is $260 for 18 holes, cart, gift bag and box lunch. Contact Josh to register at 320-974-8600 or email jjhag@yahoo.com .

Kandiyohi County Food Shelf

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helps people living in Kandiyohi County who are in need of food assistance. It is located at 624 Pacific Ave. S.W. in Willmar.

Curbside pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the stop sign at the front door and call 320-235-2641 .

In-person pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Park across the street or in the parking lot and bring your own bags/boxes.

NAPS distribution: Fourth Tuesday of each month, 1 to 2 p.m., Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors for individuals 60 years of age and older that qualify by income with Second Harvest Heartland. Call 800-365-0270 to sign up.

Habitat for Humanity

WILLMAR — Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota ReStore accepts donations of appliances, furniture, cabinetry, building materials and more. All donations must be approved by staff before acceptance. Donations can be brought to 4722 Highway 71 N.E., north of Willmar, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-235-9000 or see the website at www.habitatwcm.org .

