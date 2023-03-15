Good Neighbors published March 15, 2023

United Way

WILLMAR — The United Way of West Central Minnesota has opened its selection process for Community Impact Grants. These grants are how United Way invests local dollars in communities to address specific community-centered issues. Grant requests for up to $10,000 will be awarded and must align with United Way impact areas in education, health, and basic needs. Letters of intent are due by 4 p.m. Friday, March 17. The grants committee will review the letter and determine who will be invited to fill out the full application. More information on the website: www.liveunitedwcm.org.

Blomkest Fire Department

BLOMKEST — The Blomkest Fire Department Relief Association will serve a fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Blomkest Community Center. Choice of fried fish or pork chop, french fries or baked potato, coleslaw, bread, coffee and lemonade. Adult tickets are $18, ages 12 and under are $10. Raffle tickets available.

Prinsburg Fire Department

PRINSBURG — The Prinsburg Fire Department and emergency medical response annual pancake supper will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Prinsburg Community Center. Freewill donations.

Keep reading for more of this week's calendar items below the related content.

Kandiyohi County Food Shelf

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helps people living in Kandiyohi County who are in need of food assistance. It is located at 624 Pacific Ave. S.W. in Willmar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Food Share Month: Kandiyohi County Food Shelf is competing with other food shelves in Minnesota for grant dollars. The amount of grant dollars received is based upon the amount of cash and food each food shelf receives between Feb. 27 and April 9. The more money raised, the bigger the grant will be from the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches.

Willmar Area Community Foundation: An anonymous fund has donated $10,000 to the food shelf during Food Share Month.

Below are ways to help the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf:



Donations: Non-perishable food is welcome and cash as $20 will buy almost $200 worth of food through the food bank Second Harvest Heartland.

Non-perishable food is welcome and cash as $20 will buy almost $200 worth of food through the food bank Second Harvest Heartland. Checks: Can be mailed to 624 Pacific Ave. S.W., Willmar MN 56201

Can be mailed to 624 Pacific Ave. S.W., Willmar MN 56201 Online donations: donations: www.kandiyohicountyfoodshelf.com , click on "donate" button, at anytime or during Radio for Relief/

www.kandiyohicountyfoodshelf.com , click on "donate" button, at anytime or during Radio for Relief/ PayPal: Individual gifts to support the food shelf can be made via PayPal at bit.ly/3xXlBzw.

Individual gifts to support the food shelf can be made via PayPal at bit.ly/3xXlBzw. Radio for Relief: March 24, 7 to 10 a.m., listen to Q102 or KWLM for total updates and fun interviews.

Curbside pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the stop sign at the front door and call 320-235-2641 .

In-person pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Park across the street or in the parking lot and bring your own bags/boxes.

NAPS distribution: Fourth Tuesday of each month, 1 to 2 p.m., Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors for individuals 60 years of age and older that qualify by income with Second Harvest Heartland. Call 800-365-0270 to sign up.

Habitat for Humanity

WILLMAR — Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota ReStore accepts donations of appliances, furniture, cabinetry, building materials and more. All donations must be approved by staff before acceptance. Donations can be brought to 4722 Highway 71 N.E., north of Willmar, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-235-9000 or see the website at www.habitatwcm.org .