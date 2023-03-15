6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Good Neighbors published March 15, 2023

Submissions about charities, benefits and nonprofit fundraisers for the weekly Good Neighbors calendar published Wednesdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Friday.

Stock image of a picket fence along a yard
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
March 15, 2023 08:15 AM

United Way

WILLMAR — The United Way of West Central Minnesota has opened its selection process for Community Impact Grants. These grants are how United Way invests local dollars in communities to address specific community-centered issues. Grant requests for up to $10,000 will be awarded and must align with United Way impact areas in education, health, and basic needs. Letters of intent are due by 4 p.m. Friday, March 17. The grants committee will review the letter and determine who will be invited to fill out the full application. More information on the website: www.liveunitedwcm.org.

Blomkest Fire Department

BLOMKEST — The Blomkest Fire Department Relief Association will serve a fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Blomkest Community Center. Choice of fried fish or pork chop, french fries or baked potato, coleslaw, bread, coffee and lemonade. Adult tickets are $18, ages 12 and under are $10. Raffle tickets available.

Prinsburg Fire Department

PRINSBURG — The Prinsburg Fire Department and emergency medical response annual pancake supper will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Prinsburg Community Center. Freewill donations.

Keep reading for more of this week's calendar items below the related content.

Kandiyohi County Food Shelf

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helps people living in Kandiyohi County who are in need of food assistance. It is located at 624 Pacific Ave. S.W. in Willmar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Food Share Month: Kandiyohi County Food Shelf is competing with other food shelves in Minnesota for grant dollars. The amount of grant dollars received is based upon the amount of cash and food each food shelf receives between Feb. 27 and April 9. The more money raised, the bigger the grant will be from the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches.

Willmar Area Community Foundation: An anonymous fund has donated $10,000 to the food shelf during Food Share Month.

Below are ways to help the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf:

  • Donations: Non-perishable food is welcome and cash as $20 will buy almost $200 worth of food through the food bank Second Harvest Heartland.
  • Checks: Can be mailed to 624 Pacific Ave. S.W., Willmar MN 56201
  • Online donations: donations: www.kandiyohicountyfoodshelf.com , click on "donate" button, at anytime or during Radio for Relief/
  • PayPal: Individual gifts to support the food shelf can be made via PayPal at bit.ly/3xXlBzw.
  • Radio for Relief: March 24, 7 to 10 a.m., listen to Q102 or KWLM for total updates and fun interviews.

Curbside pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the stop sign at the front door and call 320-235-2641 .

In-person pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Park across the street or in the parking lot and bring your own bags/boxes.

NAPS distribution: Fourth Tuesday of each month, 1 to 2 p.m., Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors for individuals 60 years of age and older that qualify by income with Second Harvest Heartland. Call 800-365-0270 to sign up.

Habitat for Humanity

WILLMAR — Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota ReStore accepts donations of appliances, furniture, cabinetry, building materials and more. All donations must be approved by staff before acceptance. Donations can be brought to 4722 Highway 71 N.E., north of Willmar, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-235-9000 or see the website at www.habitatwcm.org .

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.AOR.2023.jpg
Community
Around Our Region published March 15, 2023
March 15, 2023 07:34 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 15, 2023
March 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 14, 2023
March 14, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.004.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: The girls are tournament bound
March 14, 2023 06:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BOLD senior Mari Ryberg, 4, looks to drive inside during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors reach their goal: Staying connected
March 14, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE senior Abby Berge, 23, goes for a layup while Paynesville's Grace Roberg defends during a Central Minnesota Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Abby Berge joins the show
March 14, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Barnum 031023 002.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE's mission at state: Attack, attack, attack
March 14, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott