Good Neighbors published March 29, 2023

Pennock Fire Dept.

PENNOCK — The Pennock Fire Department and First Responders will serve a pancake and sausage supper from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Pennock Fire Hall. Freewill donation.

Danube Area Action

DANUBE — The Danube Area Action Club steak and shrimp fry to raise money for Danube Fun Days will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Community Center. Prices are $25 for combo meal, $20 for steak or shrimp, and $5 for a hot dog.

Ricky Mendoza

NEW LONDON — A chicken dinner benefit for Ricky Mendoza will be served from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the American Legion in New London. Cost is $14 a plate, with kids' chicken strips for $7. Mendoza had a heart attack in May 2022 and then a brain hemorrhage in August, resulting in 30 days in intensive care at the CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital before being transferred to the neuro wing until Thanksgiving. He is currently in Bethesda in Willmar. Silent auction and bake sale throughout the afternoon, with meat raffle at 4 p.m.

Oscar Munoz

PENNOCK — A pancake, sausage and eggs benefit breakfast for Oscar Munoz, a firefighter with the Pennock Fire Department, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Pennock Fire Hall. Silent auction closes at 12:30 p.m. Munoz was diagnosed with a pituitary tumor in 2021. The medications that he was receiving are no longer working and he is now at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester receiving a specialized form of radiation called proton beam therapy for approximately eight weeks.

Carla Kannenberg

SPICER — A spaghetti dinner benefit for Carla Kannenberg will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at the American Legion in Spicer. She was diagnosed with primary lateral sclerosis two years ago, which is a progressive disease that shares similarities with both multiple sclerosis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, often called ALS, though it progresses more slowly than ALS. The condition has already affected her left side and continues to spread throughout her body, resulting in significant mobility challenges. To improve accessibility and address her changing needs, essential home renovations are required. There will also be a bake sale and silent auction.

AIM rose sale

WILLMAR — The annual Advocacy and Inclusion Matter rose sale will be taking orders through April 25. Drive-thru pickup will be from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the former JC Penney entrance at the Uptown Willmar mall. Dozen roses for $25, half-dozen for $15, available in red or multi-colored. A spring bouquet mix of seasonal flowers is $20. To order, call the AIM office at 320-231-1777 or online at www.aimwcm.org .

Bayer Fund

WILLMAR — United Community Action Partnership received a grant for $8,000 from the Bayer Fund. It will be used to take the Mobile Outreach Bus and services into the communities of southwest Minnesota. Expansion of mobile services will bring resources, food and SNAP application assistance to families in need.

Kandiyohi County Food Shelf

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helps people living in Kandiyohi County who are in need of food assistance. It is located at 624 Pacific Ave. S.W. in Willmar.

Minnesota Food Share Month: Kandiyohi County Food Shelf is competing with other food shelves in Minnesota for grant dollars. The amount of grant dollars received is based upon the amount of cash and food each food shelf receives between Feb. 27 and April 9. The more money raised, the bigger the grant will be from the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches

Below are ways you can help us at the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf.



Donations: Non-perishable food is welcome and cash as $20 will buy almost $200 worth of food through the food bank Second Harvest Heartland.

Non-perishable food is welcome and cash as $20 will buy almost $200 worth of food through the food bank Second Harvest Heartland. Checks: Mail to 624 Pacific Ave. S.W., Willmar MN 56201.

Mail to 624 Pacific Ave. S.W., Willmar MN 56201. Online donations: Go to www.kandiyohicountyfoodshelf.com and click on "donate" button.

Go to www.kandiyohicountyfoodshelf.com and click on "donate" button. PayPal: Individual gifts to support the food shelf can be made via PayPal at bit.ly/3xXlBzw.

Curbside pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the stop sign at the front door and call 320-235-2641 .

In-person pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Park across the street or in the parking lot and bring your own bags/boxes.

NAPS distribution: Fourth Tuesday of each month, 1 to 2 p.m., Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors for individuals 60 years of age and older that qualify by income with Second Harvest Heartland. Call 800-365-0270 to sign up.

Habitat for Humanity

WILLMAR — Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota ReStore accepts donations of appliances, furniture, cabinetry, building materials and more. All donations must be approved by staff before acceptance. Donations can be brought to 4722 Highway 71 N.E., north of Willmar, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-235-9000 or see the website at www.habitatwcm.org .