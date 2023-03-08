Good Neighbors published March 8, 2023

Dewey Haney Jr.

OLIIVA — A silent auction and music benefit for Dewey Haney Jr. will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Brly’s Den in Olivia. Silent auction from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., lunch served and a DJ from 6 p.m. to close. Haney is battling metastatic stage 4 bladder cancer. An account has been established at FM Bank for donations.

Ricky Mendoza

NEW LONDON — A chicken dinner benefit for Ricky Mendoza will be served from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the American Legion in New London. Dinner is $14 per plate with kids chicken strips for $7. Mendoza had a heart attack in May 2022 and then a brain hemorrhage in August resulting in 30 days in the ICU at St. Cloud Hospital before being transferred to the neuro wing until Thanksgiving. He is currently in Bethesda in Willmar. Silent auction and bake sale throughout the afternoon, meat raffle at 4 p.m.

Kandiyohi County Food Shelf

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helps people living in Kandiyohi County who are in need of food assistance. It is located at 624 Pacific Ave. S.W. in Willmar.

Minnesota Food Share Month: Kandiyohi County Food Shelf is competing with other food shelves in Minnesota for grant dollars. The amount of grant dollars received is based upon the amount of revenue each food shelf receives during the month of March. The more money raised, the bigger the grant will be from the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches. Below are ways to help the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf.



Donations: Non-perishable food is welcome and cash as $20 will buy almost $200 worth of food through the food bank Second Harvest Heartland.

Checks: Can be mailed to 624 Pacific Ave. S.W., Willmar MN 56201.

Online donations: www.kandiyohicountyfoodshelf.com , click on "donate" button, at anytime or during Radio for Relief.

Radio for Relief: March 24, 7 to 10 a.m., listen to Q102 or KWLM total updates and fun interviews.

Curbside pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the stop sign at the front door and call 320-235-2641 .

In-person pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Park across the street or in the parking lot and bring your own bags/boxes.

NAPS distribution: Fourth Tuesday of each month, 1 to 2 p.m., Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors for individuals 60 years of age and older that qualify by income with Second Harvest Heartland. Call 800-365-0270 to sign up.

Habitat for Humanity

WILLMAR — Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota ReStore accepts donations of appliances, furniture, cabinetry, building materials and more. All donations must be approved by staff before acceptance. Donations can be brought to 4722 Highway 71 N.E., north of Willmar, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-235-9000 or see the website at www.habitatwcm.org .