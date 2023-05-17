Good Neighbors published May 17, 2023

Clara City Lions

CLARA CITY — The Clara City Lions Club will have a brats stand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Almich's Market in Clara City. Hamburgers or bratwurst or hotdogs, with chips and water. Freewill donation.

AIM rose sale pickup

WILLMAR — Drive-thru pick-up from the annual Advocacy and Inclusion Matter rose sale will be from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the former JCPenney entrance at the Uptown Willmar mall. For questions, call the AIM office at 320-231-1777 or go online at www.aimwcm.org .

Little Bums of Willmar

WILLMAR — Little Bums of Willmar is in the middle of fundraising and collecting donations for a diaper drive. A drive-thru diaper giveaway for all households in need is set from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20, at the Willmar Community Center parking lot. Limit two sizes per household.

Diaper and wipe donations, all sizes and brands, may be dropped off at the Willmar Community Center, Kensington Insurance, Cub Foods, Cash Wise Foods, Willmar Public Library, Healthy Fusion and Reading Therapy Center of Willmar.

Monetary donations by check may be made out to the United Way of West Central Minnesota, note “Little Bums of Willmar” in the memo line, P.O. Box 895 in Willmar. Find Little Bums of Willmar on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlebumsofwillmar for online donations.

Willmar Music Matters

WILLMAR — Willmar Music Matters is sponsoring a musical instrument donation drive during the month of May. Used orchestra and band instruments will be collected, repaired and loaned to students. The goal is to remove financial barriers and to increase student participation in instrumental music programs in Willmar Public Schools. Willmar Schools currently offer orchestra in grades 4-12 and band in grades 6-12.

Instrument donations can be dropped off at Willmar Middle School, Assembly of God Church, Bethel Lutheran Church, Calvary Lutheran Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Vinje Lutheran Church through the month of May. Donors will be provided with a receipt upon request.

Willmar Music Matters will help provide the financial support needed for the repair and maintenance of these instruments. To make a financial contribution, make checks payable to “Willmar Music Matter” and mail to Willmar Music Matters, P O Box 507, Willmar, MN 56201, or donate online at www.willmarmusicmatters.com . Donations are tax-deductible.

Kandiyohi County Food Shelf

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helps people living in Kandiyohi County who are in need of food assistance. It is located at 624 Pacific Ave. S.W. in Willmar.

Curbside pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the stop sign at the front door and call 320-235-2641 .

In-person pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Park across the street or in the parking lot and bring your own bags/boxes.

NAPS distribution: Fourth Tuesday of each month, 1 to 2 p.m., Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors for individuals 60 years of age and older that qualify by income with Second Harvest Heartland. Call 800-365-0270 to sign up.

Habitat for Humanity

WILLMAR — Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota ReStore accepts donations of appliances, furniture, cabinetry, building materials and more. All donations must be approved by staff before acceptance. Donations can be brought to 4722 Highway 71 N.E., north of Willmar, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-235-9000 or see the website at www.habitatwcm.org .