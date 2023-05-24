99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, May 24

Community

Good Neighbors published May 24, 2023

Submissions about charities, benefits and nonprofit fundraisers for the weekly Good Neighbors calendar published Wednesdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Friday.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 12:11 PM

Willmar Music Matters

WILLMAR — Willmar Music Matters is sponsoring a musical instrument donation drive during the month of May. Used orchestra and band instruments will be collected, repaired and loaned to students. The goal is to remove financial barriers and to increase student participation in instrumental music programs in Willmar Public Schools. Willmar Schools currently offer orchestra in grades 4-12 and band in grades 6-12.

Instrument donations can be dropped off at Willmar Middle School, Assembly of God Church, Bethel Lutheran Church, Calvary Lutheran Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Vinje Lutheran Church through the month of May. Donors will be provided with a receipt upon request.

Willmar Music Matters will help provide the financial support needed for the repair and maintenance of these instruments. To make a financial contribution, make checks payable to “Willmar Music Matter” and mail to Willmar Music Matters, P O Box 507, Willmar, MN 56201, or donate online at www.willmarmusicmatters.com . Donations are tax-deductible.

Community
Around Our Region published May 24, 2023
The weekly Around Our Region calendar of events is published Wednesdays. Submissions may be emailed to news@wctrib.com with “Around our Region” in the subject line at least a week in advance.
May 24, 2023 08:16 AM
By  West Central Tribune staff report
News
'Awake the Grapes' foot races at Carlos Creek Winery near Alexandria set for Sunday, May 28
Runners will race around the Carlos Creek Winery property and through the onsite vineyards.
May 22, 2023 09:09 AM
By  Echo Press staff report
Arts and Entertainment
Let the summer songs begin: Schedules are set for music lovers of all sorts in Bemidji
From worship music to psychedelic rock, there’s something for everyone on the schedule this summer in Bemidji.
May 20, 2023 07:30 AM
By  Dennis Doeden

Kandiyohi County Food Shelf

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helps people living in Kandiyohi County who are in need of food assistance. It is located at 624 Pacific Ave. S.W. in Willmar.

Curbside pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the stop sign at the front door and call 320-235-2641 .

In-person pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Park across the street or in the parking lot and bring your own bags/boxes.

NAPS distribution: Fourth Tuesday of each month, 1 to 2 p.m., Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors for individuals 60 years of age and older that qualify by income with Second Harvest Heartland. Call 800-365-0270 to sign up.

Habitat for Humanity

WILLMAR — Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota ReStore accepts donations of appliances, furniture, cabinetry, building materials and more. All donations must be approved by staff before acceptance. Donations can be brought to 4722 Highway 71 N.E., north of Willmar, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-235-9000 or see the website at www.habitatwcm.org .

