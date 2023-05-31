Good Neighbors published May 31, 2023

Willmar Area Community Foundation

WILLMAR — The Willmar Area Community Foundation awarded $198,300 to 13 local organizations from its Community Impact Grant Round. The three focus areas were addressing the opportunity gap for youth, increasing community connections and welcoming diverse populations, and supporting productive aging. Grant amounts and recipients are as follows:



$20,000 to Advocacy and Inclusion Matter to increase capacity of serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, refreshing their marketing materials and utilizing software for program administration;

$20,000 to the city of Willmar to continue the multilingual journalism program addressing the language barrier issues for residents in the city;

$20,000 to United Way of West Central Minnesota to create a community-wide volunteer platform to connect volunteers with opportunities to serve;

$20,000 to Mid-Minnesota Development Commission to fund a pilot project for fare-free rides to increase ridership on public transportation in Willmar;

$20,000 to Willmar School District to support the Child Guide Program which provides mentorship, service opportunities and resources for K-5 students;

$15,000 for Miles4Mentors to support marketing and general operations for their youth enrichment and wellness initiatives;

$15,000 to the Village Children's Museum for operations and continued program growth through multicultural educational events and collaborative programming;

$15,000 to Lake Lillian Civic and Commerce Association to support the site preparation and construction of the Centennial Square Park;

$15,000 to Lake Park School/Prairie Lakes Education Center to improve enrichment & wellness activities for the youth served by purchasing and installing basketball hoops;

$12,000 to Goodwill Easter Seals for a school-to-work transition program which provides in-class employment and career readiness training to students with complex barriers to work, independence and success in both school and in their future careers;

$11,200 to Pioneerland Library System to support phase one of the creation of a Makerspace and Collaboration Lab which will provide opportunities for youth to further engage in science, technology, engineering and math activities;

$5,100 to city of Sunburg to purchase musical instruments and support programming through the city's Building Community Through Music initiative.

WACF Founder's Day grant to LSS

WILLMAR — The Willmar Area Community Foundation has awarded $10,000 to Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota to support home-delivered meals across Kandiyohi County to seniors, those recovering from illness and homebound residents. A longstanding tradition of the foundation is to present a Founder's Day grant to a local program on milestone anniversary years. This award marks the kickoff of the Willmar Area Community Foundation’s 25th anniversary festivities. Additional events are planned later in the summer along with a 25th anniversary celebration on Oct. 12, 2023, at the Willmar Conference Center.

Clara City Lions

CLARA CITY — The Clara City Lions Club will operate a brat stand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1, and Thursday, June 15, at Almich's Market in Clara City. Hamburger or bratwurst or hotdog, plus chips and water for a freewill donation.

Link Rib Fest

NEW LONDON — The annual “Smokin' for The Link" Rib Fest fundraiser will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, in New London's city parking lot across from the American Legion. Tasting tickets are $25 for five samples and one piece of pie, or VIP tickets are $50 and include 10 rib samples, a piece of pie and a beverage.

Atwater Area Help for Seniors

ATWATER — A grilled pork chop dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Atwater Community Center. Freewill donation, and takeouts also available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swift County Historical Society

BENSON — The Benson Area Quilt & Garden Tour, presented by the Zetetic Women’s Study Club to benefit the Swift County Historical Society Anniversary Fund, will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, starting at the Benson Golf Club. Tickets are $10 at the door and include refreshments served at the Swift County Historical Society, part of the one-day, self-guided tour. For more information, email bensonareaquiltandgarden@gmail.com or see the Benson Area Quilt & Garden Tour page on Facebook .

Keep reading for more of this week's calendar items below the related content.

Kandiyohi County Food Shelf

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf helps people living in Kandiyohi County who are in need of food assistance. It is located at 624 Pacific Ave. S.W. in Willmar.

Curbside pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the stop sign at the front door and call 320-235-2641 .

In-person pickup: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Park across the street or in the parking lot and bring your own bags/boxes.

NAPS distribution: Fourth Tuesday of each month, 1 to 2 p.m., Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors for individuals 60 years of age and older that qualify by income with Second Harvest Heartland. Call 800-365-0270 to sign up.

Habitat for Humanity

WILLMAR — Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota ReStore accepts donations of appliances, furniture, cabinetry, building materials and more. All donations must be approved by staff before acceptance. Donations can be brought to 4722 Highway 71 N.E., north of Willmar, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-235-9000 or see the website at www.habitatwcm.org .