99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Kandiyohi County marriage dissolutions for April 2023

Divorces granted in April 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court.

gavel.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:47 PM

The following is a list of the divorces granted in April 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court:

  • Geoffrey Ronald Gilbertson and Rachel Renae Gilbertson, April 3.
  • Jane Margaret Paradee and Terry Paradee Jr., April 3.
  • Nicolas Allen Battalion and Samantha Jo Battalion, April 27.
  • Debra L. Grunwald and Charles Robert Grunwald, April 28.
  • Ashley Nicole Lozano and Jose Miguel Lozano, April 28.
Related:
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 16, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
May 16, 2023 05:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 15, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
May 15, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 13, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
May 13, 2023 05:02 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.Wedding.rings.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County marriage licenses issued from May 5-11, 2023
Five couples applied for marriage licenses in Kandiyohi County from May 5 to May 11, 2023.
May 12, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 12, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
May 12, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 11, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
May 11, 2023 05:02 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 10, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
May 09, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 9, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
May 09, 2023 05:09 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 8, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
May 07, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 6, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
May 06, 2023 05:09 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 05:47 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcas-SP_Bloomfield-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Tips for planting just about everything in your lawn and garden
May 15, 2023 05:42 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published May 15, 2023
May 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar senior Joey Wisocki reads the green on hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar golfer earns Central Lakes honor
May 16, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Jasmin Estrada, a 2018 Litchfield grad, became the St. Cloud State's all-time leader in career home runs (43) and RBIs (188) this spring.
College
College softball: Ex-Litchfield Dragon makes her mark at St. Cloud State
May 16, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: Paynesville Bulldogs get past BBE Jaguars, 5-3
May 15, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
CMCS senior Ethan Bulthuis, 33, is greeted at home plate after hitting a home run during a Camden Conference game against Lakeview on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Prinsburg.
Prep
Baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays rally to beat Lakeview
May 15, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown