Kandiyohi County marriage dissolutions for April 2023
Divorces granted in April 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court.
The following is a list of the divorces granted in April 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court:
- Geoffrey Ronald Gilbertson and Rachel Renae Gilbertson, April 3.
- Jane Margaret Paradee and Terry Paradee Jr., April 3.
- Nicolas Allen Battalion and Samantha Jo Battalion, April 27.
- Debra L. Grunwald and Charles Robert Grunwald, April 28.
- Ashley Nicole Lozano and Jose Miguel Lozano, April 28.
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Five couples applied for marriage licenses in Kandiyohi County from May 5 to May 11, 2023.
