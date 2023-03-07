Kandiyohi County marriage dissolutions for February 2023
Divorces granted in February 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court
The following is a list of the divorces granted in February 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court:
- Ruby Vega-Spencer and John Samuel Spencer, Feb. 2.
- Daniel Robert Prahl and Jennifer Vikki Prahl, Feb. 8.
- Angel Ignacio Ramirez Alejandro and Marina Ramirez, Feb. 8.
- Marit Rheinheimer and Erik Richard Rheinheimer, Feb. 9.
- Tiffanie Kay Ledeboer, now known as Tiffanie Kay Buer, and Zachary Allan Ledeboer, Feb. 16.
- Adam Brad Laidlaw and Charity Lee Laidlaw, Feb. 21.
- Steven Allan Johnson and Angela Maria Johnson, Feb. 22.
- Karen Simona Martinez Sanchez and Jeferson Obed Vallecillo Sarmiento, Feb. 22.
- Susan Marie Lindstrand and Charles Brian Lindstrad, Feb. 24.
- Audrey Mary Vargas and Alejandro Vargas, Feb. 28.
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County
