Kandiyohi County marriage dissolutions for February 2023

Divorces granted in February 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court

West Central Tribune staff report
March 07, 2023 03:25 PM

The following is a list of the divorces granted in February 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court:

  • Ruby Vega-Spencer and John Samuel Spencer, Feb. 2.
  • Daniel Robert Prahl and Jennifer Vikki Prahl, Feb. 8.
  • Angel Ignacio Ramirez Alejandro and Marina Ramirez, Feb. 8.
  • Marit Rheinheimer and Erik Richard Rheinheimer, Feb. 9.
  • Tiffanie Kay Ledeboer, now known as Tiffanie Kay Buer, and Zachary Allan Ledeboer, Feb. 16.
  • Adam Brad Laidlaw and Charity Lee Laidlaw, Feb. 21.
  • Steven Allan Johnson and Angela Maria Johnson, Feb. 22.
  • Karen Simona Martinez Sanchez and Jeferson Obed Vallecillo Sarmiento, Feb. 22.
  • Susan Marie Lindstrand and Charles Brian Lindstrad, Feb. 24.
  • Audrey Mary Vargas and Alejandro Vargas, Feb. 28.
