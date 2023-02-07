99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Kandiyohi County marriage dissolutions for January 2023

Divorces granted in January 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court

West Central Tribune staff report
February 07, 2023 04:21 PM

The following is a list of the marriage dissolutions granted in January 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court:

  • Krystal Dawne Black and Husam Faris Musa Aramin, Jan. 3.
  • Robie Shawn Nelson and Rebeca Sue Nelson, Jan. 3.
  • Brittany Lynn Mitchell and Timothy Aaron Mitchell, Jan. 9.
  • Steven Michael Pennings and Stephanie Jo Pennings, Jan. 17.
  • Kelsey Margaret Peterson and Travis Jerald Peterson, Jan. 18.
  • Doreen Lynn Keith and Jason Michael Keith, Jan. 18.
  • Hannah Lynn Batres and Richard Alexander Batres, Jan. 25.
  • Alesia Joy Sanders and Douglas Alan Sanders, Jan. 27
  • Kylie Ann Kopacek, now known as Kylie Ann Taatjes, and Jarrett James Kopacek, Jan. 27.
  • Luis Arnaldo Diaz Torres and Carmen Milagros Melendez Rodriguez, Jan. 31.
West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
