Kandiyohi County marriage dissolutions for January 2023
Divorces granted in January 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court
The following is a list of the marriage dissolutions granted in January 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court:
- Krystal Dawne Black and Husam Faris Musa Aramin, Jan. 3.
- Robie Shawn Nelson and Rebeca Sue Nelson, Jan. 3.
- Brittany Lynn Mitchell and Timothy Aaron Mitchell, Jan. 9.
- Steven Michael Pennings and Stephanie Jo Pennings, Jan. 17.
- Kelsey Margaret Peterson and Travis Jerald Peterson, Jan. 18.
- Doreen Lynn Keith and Jason Michael Keith, Jan. 18.
- Hannah Lynn Batres and Richard Alexander Batres, Jan. 25.
- Alesia Joy Sanders and Douglas Alan Sanders, Jan. 27
- Kylie Ann Kopacek, now known as Kylie Ann Taatjes, and Jarrett James Kopacek, Jan. 27.
- Luis Arnaldo Diaz Torres and Carmen Milagros Melendez Rodriguez, Jan. 31.
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County
