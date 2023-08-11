Kandiyohi County marriage dissolutions for July 2023
Divorces granted in July 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court.
The following is a list of the marriage dissolutions granted in July 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court:
- Kelsey Lynn Rooney and Joseph William Rooney, July 14.
- Sara LuAnne Jouwstra and Richard Lee Jouwstra, July 21.
- Tiffany Joy Nono Kibwota and Alfred Nono Kibwota, July 24.
- Reggie Allen Ledeboer and Christina Isabella Ledeboer, now known as Christina Isabella Navarro, July 24.
- Sarah Jean Snyder and Kyle Allen Snyder, July 25.
- Tia Maria McCurley, now known as Tia Marie Brown, and Joseph Brian McCurley, July 25.
- Alex Curtis Davis and Amanda Rose Davis, July 25.
- Betty Ann Gubrud and David Wayne Gubrud, July 27.
Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County
