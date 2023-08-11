Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, August 11

Community

Kandiyohi County marriage dissolutions for July 2023

Divorces granted in July 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court.

gavel.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:18 PM

The following is a list of the marriage dissolutions granted in July 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court:

  • Kelsey Lynn Rooney and Joseph William Rooney, July 14.
  • Sara LuAnne Jouwstra and Richard Lee Jouwstra, July 21.
  • Tiffany Joy Nono Kibwota and Alfred Nono Kibwota, July 24.
  • Reggie Allen Ledeboer and Christina Isabella Ledeboer, now known as Christina Isabella Navarro, July 24.
  • Sarah Jean Snyder and Kyle Allen Snyder, July 25.
  • Tia Maria McCurley, now known as Tia Marie Brown, and Joseph Brian McCurley, July 25.
  • Alex Curtis Davis and Amanda Rose Davis, July 25.
  • Betty Ann Gubrud and David Wayne Gubrud, July 27.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
