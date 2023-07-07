Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Kandiyohi County marriage dissolutions for June 2023

Divorces granted in June 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:49 PM

The following is a list of the divorces granted in June 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court:

  • Casey Lee Ellingworth and Morgan Ellingworth, June 13.
  • Lucas Stanley Okland and Katherine Rae Okland, June 16.
  • Gerzon Maldonado and Julissa Maldonado, June 22.
  • Mary Virginia Palmer and Gary Donald Palmer, June 22.
  • Joel Paul Schrotberger and Kelly Jo Schrotberger, June 26
  • Gary A. Scheel and Jackie Dee Scheel, June 28.
  • Jeana Leann Monson and David Monson, June 30.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
