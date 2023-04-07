50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Community

Kandiyohi County marriage dissolutions for March 2023

Divorces granted in March 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:17 PM

The following is a list of the divorces granted in March 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court:

  • Aurea Carbajal Villagomez and Rosalio Ricardo Gutierrez, March 1.
  • Theodore Lane Anderson and Jennifer Lynn Anderson, March 9.
  • Allison Marlene Carlson and Travis Curtis Carlson, March 9.
  • Linda Sue Hinkemeyer and Brian Harold Hinkemeyer, March 10.
  • Aaron Joseph Madsen and Billie Jo Madsen, March 10.
  • Jeremy Scott Kalevik and Heather Kathleen Kalevik, March 13.
  • Brittany Thorpe, now known as, Brittany Ann Zaft, and Adam Thorpe, March 14.
  • Irshi Abdi Guhad and Ali Aden Hussein, March 22.
  • Flor De Maria Soc De Leon and Jose Elian Soto Garcia, March 22.
  • Felisha Marie Meyer and Joshua Gene Meyer, March 24.
  • Thomas Kampsen and Megan Leah Kampsen, March 28.
