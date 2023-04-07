Kandiyohi County marriage dissolutions for March 2023
Divorces granted in March 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court
The following is a list of the divorces granted in March 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court:
- Aurea Carbajal Villagomez and Rosalio Ricardo Gutierrez, March 1.
- Theodore Lane Anderson and Jennifer Lynn Anderson, March 9.
- Allison Marlene Carlson and Travis Curtis Carlson, March 9.
- Linda Sue Hinkemeyer and Brian Harold Hinkemeyer, March 10.
- Aaron Joseph Madsen and Billie Jo Madsen, March 10.
- Jeremy Scott Kalevik and Heather Kathleen Kalevik, March 13.
- Brittany Thorpe, now known as, Brittany Ann Zaft, and Adam Thorpe, March 14.
- Irshi Abdi Guhad and Ali Aden Hussein, March 22.
- Flor De Maria Soc De Leon and Jose Elian Soto Garcia, March 22.
- Felisha Marie Meyer and Joshua Gene Meyer, March 24.
- Thomas Kampsen and Megan Leah Kampsen, March 28.
Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
ADVERTISEMENT