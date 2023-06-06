99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Kandiyohi County marriage dissolutions for May 2023

Divorces granted in May 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:43 PM

The following is a list of the divorces granted in May 2023 in Kandiyohi County District Court:

  • Dalia Sonora and Gonzalo Sonora, May 23.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
