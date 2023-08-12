Paid political letter: Lang, Urdahl tour long-lasting road

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement.

At a time when infrastructure needs are great, we are glad to see stewardship of existing roads. A great example is Hwy 212 in Renville County - from east of Hwy 23 to CR 6 in Renville. The concrete pavement is being resurfaced and will reliably serve local traffic for decades to come. In Sacred Heart, the reconstructed roadway will also have upgraded sidewalks to meet ADA standards.

I’d like to thank Sen. Andrew Lang and Rep. Dean Urdahl, who recently visited the construction site. Sen. Lang serves on the Transportation Committee and Rep. Urdahl has served 10 terms as a leader on capital investment committees. They understand how investment can make a difference - to build and maintain longer-lasting, safer highways.

Dan Labo, Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota

White Bear Lake, MN