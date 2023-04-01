A 100th Birthday Party for Bonnie Kraemer!

On April 4, 2023, at Bethesda Grand, Bonnie Kraemer will celebrate her 100th birthday. Bonnie was born 100 years ago on her families farm in Peterson, Iowa to Bill and Linna Meyer. She had one sister and four brothers. Her brother Kelly of North Carolina, is still doing well at 91 and they talk every day by phone. She, along with her husband Burdette and daughter Betty, pictured here on the right of Bonnie, moved to Willmar many, or as Bonnie says, “too many to remember”, years ago. They enjoyed the lake area and farming. Bonnie always had a big garden for her canning. Bonnie still walks to gatherings, loves to laugh and enjoys visits from Betty, relatives and friends.

A 100th Birthday party will be held on April 4, 2023 from 2-4 pm in the Enrichment Hall at the Bethesda Home. Cake and coffee will be served to those who come by to wish Bonnie a Happy 100th!