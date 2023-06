Bridal shower

An open house Bridal shower will be held for Amy Hoekstra, bride elect of Mike Hjelle, on Tuesday June 27,7:00pm at the Roseland Reformed church. The couple is registered at Target.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.