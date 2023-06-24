Flaig-Hanninen

Suzanne Flaig and Isaac Hanninen are engaged to be married August 12, 2023 at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center.

Suzanne is the Daughter of Lois Flaig and the late Richard Flaig of Willmar, MN. Suzanne is a 2008 graduate of Willmar Public Schools. Suzanne works as a Special Education Teacher at North Lakes Academy in Forest Lake, MN.

Isaac is the son of Linda Carlyon and the late Steven Hanninen of Maple Grove, MN. Isaac is a 2004 graduate from Maple Grove High School. Isaac works as a Senior Manufacturing technician at Abbott Labs. Isaac is also an Army Veteran.