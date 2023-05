Happy Birthday

Please help us celebrate Sidney Blagsvedt’s 100th Birthday! His family is wishing to fill his mailbox with special birthday greetings on Wednesday, May 24th Cards can be sent to: Sidney Blagsvedt Parkview Senior Living 102 CSAH9 Belview, Minnesota 56214

