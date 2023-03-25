99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Twedt - Bute

Published March 25, 2023 at 12:06 AM

Jennifer Bute and Aane Twedt are engaged to be married August 5th, 2023 at Green Lake Bible Camp in Spicer, Minnesota.

Jennifer is the daughter of Michael and Jane Bute of Alden, MN and Diane and Lon Thoms of Willmar, MN. She is a 2006 graduate of Alden-Conger Public School in Alden and is employed with REM South Central Services.

Aane is the son of Don and Eileen Twedt of Willmar, MN. He is a 1990 graduate of Willmar High School and is currently employed with V.Jon Carlson construction.

