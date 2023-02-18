99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Military News: U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Wyatt Sorensen participated in Operation Agipen 2

Sorenson is a native of Glenwood.

February 18, 2023 09:11 AM

Glenwood native U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Wyatt Sorensen, a combat arms instructor with Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, participated in Operation Agipen 2 in January.

Agipen 2 was an unsupported, sustained cold-weather operation designed to validate equipment and previous arctic training in austere conditions. During the multi-day training exercise, the 3rd ASOS special warfare Airmen conducted a long-distance, overland ski movement that included pulling individual pulk sleds by incorporating cross country skiing and skijoring.

Reader News submission guidelines:

Submissions for Reader News may be sent to: readers@wctrib.com. Each item should include the writer’s name, mailing address and contact phone number, in case of questions. Photos need to be high resolution, captioned and cannot come from Facebook. The full names of everyone in photos required for publication.

