Military News: U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Wyatt Sorensen participated in Operation Agipen 2
Sorenson is a native of Glenwood.
Glenwood native U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Wyatt Sorensen, a combat arms instructor with Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, participated in Operation Agipen 2 in January.
Agipen 2 was an unsupported, sustained cold-weather operation designed to validate equipment and previous arctic training in austere conditions. During the multi-day training exercise, the 3rd ASOS special warfare Airmen conducted a long-distance, overland ski movement that included pulling individual pulk sleds by incorporating cross country skiing and skijoring.
