More than 120 take the Polar Plunge at Willmar Senior High in support of Special Olympics
Even when lakes aren't frozen, supporters of Special Olympics can take a Polar Plunge in the organization's mobile unit.
WILLMAR — More than 120 people participated in a Polar Plunge event Friday, April 28, at Willmar Senior High School.
Plungers used the Plungester, a custom-built mobile unit, during the event. The Plungester allows Special Olympics to make plunge fundraisers available all year, even where there's no frigid body of water nearby.
The Plungester, which weighs 10,200 pounds empty and holds 2,100 gallons of water, was placed in a parking lot at the high school. Plungers use stairways at each end to get into and out of the water. The water in the mobile unit is 4 feet deep, a similar depth to lake-based plunges.
