More than 120 take the Polar Plunge at Willmar Senior High in support of Special Olympics

WILLMAR — More than 120 people participated in a Polar Plunge event Friday, April 28, at Willmar Senior High School.

Plungers used the Plungester, a custom-built mobile unit, during the event. The Plungester allows Special Olympics to make plunge fundraisers available all year, even where there's no frigid body of water nearby.

Ed Oehlers, a teacher at Willmar Senior High School, heads for a belly flop in the Polar Plunge custom-built Plungester April 28, 2023, in the school's parking lot. Contributed / Lyle Hovland

The Plungester, which weighs 10,200 pounds empty and holds 2,100 gallons of water, was placed in a parking lot at the high school. Plungers use stairways at each end to get into and out of the water. The water in the mobile unit is 4 feet deep, a similar depth to lake-based plunges.

Waiting their turn to take the Polar Plunge April 28, 2023, are, from left, Megan Erickson, Emery Holwerda, Chloe Jensen, Tangh Conklin, Sarah Kelpe, Dena Mathison and Madelyn Johnson. The plunge took place in the custom-built mobile Plungester in the Willmar Senior High School parking lot. Contributed / Lyle Hovland

The Aguas team prepares heads for the Polar Plunge mobile unit April 28, 2023, in the parking lot of Willmar Senior High School. From left, they are Anna Zieski, Michelle Vasquez, Jared Andreson and Mesay Doyamo. Contributed / Lyle Hovland