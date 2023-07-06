Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTO: Pair of riders make a stop at Spicer Dairy Queen for a cold treat on a hot summer day

A pair of horseback riders took their mounts through the drive-thru at Dairy Queen in Spicer on July 1.

At the drive thru 070123 001.jpg
Taylor Vejtruba, left, riding Ace, and Michaela Anderson, riding Charlie, make a pit stop on their horses at Dairy Queen on a warm summer evening in Spicer on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Anderson said they decided to grab some cool treats because it was so warm outside.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
By Macy Moore
Today at 6:11 AM

SPICER — There's nothing quite like a cold treat on a warm summer day, and a pair of horseback riders knew it.

Taylor Vejtruba and Michaela Anderson decided to stop for a bit of ice cream at the Dairy Queen in Spicer on July 1, and what better vehicle to take through the drive-thru than a horse?

By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
