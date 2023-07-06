PHOTO: Pair of riders make a stop at Spicer Dairy Queen for a cold treat on a hot summer day
A pair of horseback riders took their mounts through the drive-thru at Dairy Queen in Spicer on July 1.
SPICER — There's nothing quite like a cold treat on a warm summer day, and a pair of horseback riders knew it.
Taylor Vejtruba and Michaela Anderson decided to stop for a bit of ice cream at the Dairy Queen in Spicer on July 1, and what better vehicle to take through the drive-thru than a horse?
