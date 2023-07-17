6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Community

Photos: Benson, Minnesota, holds 91st annual Kid Day parade

Community members and eager children crowd the city streets in Benson for annual community-wide celebration on July 15, 2023.

Benson Kid Day 071523 001.jpg
Members of the Benson High School marching band perform during the 91st annual Benson Kid Day parade along 13th Street in Benson on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 5:11 PM

BENSON — Downtown Benson was the place to be Saturday morning, as community members crowded the streets to watch the 91st annual Benson Kid Day parade.

Led by the Benson High School marching band, floats, farm equipment, Benson Fire Department trucks and various folks marched along 13th Street, tossing candy to eager children patiently waiting with oversized plastic bags ready to be filled with candy throughout the event.

Festivities ran throughout the day, as the community held a carnival, bean bag tournament, car show and live music, to name a few. The four-day festival concluded on Sunday with a fly-in pancake breakfast, helicopter tours, a Putt, Chip and Drive and Polka in the Park.

Benson Kid Day 071523 002.jpg
Children find an optimal place to watch the passing floats during the 91st annual Benson Kid Day parade along 13th Street in Benson on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Benson Kid Day 071523 003.jpg
Members of Swift County 4-H wave their flags while marching along 13th Street during the 91st annual Benson Kid Day parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Benson Kid Day 071523 004.jpg
Children wave and toss candy to children eagerly waiting on the sidewalk during the 91st annual Benson Kid Day parade along 13th Street in Benson on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Benson Kid Day 071523 005.jpg
Grand Marshal Teri Staton enthusiastically waves to the crowd during the 91st annual Benson Kid Day parade along 13th Street in Benson on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Clown Bar 071423 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Clowns overrun Little Theatre Auditorium for pair of shows in New London, Minnesota
"C﻿lown Bar: Episode 1" entertains crowd for two special nights of performances.
1d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sacred Heart Car Show 071323 001.jpg
Members Only
Community
Photos: Cool, classic cars cruise into Sacred Heart Summerfest car show
The community-wide celebration continues through Sunday, July 16.
3d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sibley State Park 070523 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Soak up the summer sun at Sibley State Park
People enjoy the great outdoors as the summer season gets into full swing at Sibley State Park in rural New London.
Jul 10
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Danube Fun Days 070823 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Danube Fun Days holds annual kids carnival
Youngsters vie for toy prizes at annual kids carnival on Friday, July 7, at Voelz Park in Danube.
Jul 10
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Disc Golf Tournament 070823 001.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Photos: Toys for Tots holds its 10th annual Disc Golf Tourney
The tournament featured 96 athletes from the Dakotas, Wisconsin, and throughout Minnesota.
Jul 9
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Clara City Prairie Fest 070823 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Clara City holds annual Prairie Fest 2023
Members of the Clara City community gathered for tons of family fun activities throughout the day Saturday.
Jul 9
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Litchfield Watercade 070723 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Litchfield, Minnesota, Watercade celebration kicks off with Central Park entertainment
Ice cream, pie, and comedy show kick off four-day Watercade celebration in Litchfield.
Jul 7
 · 
By  Macy Moore
PWELC Canoe class 063023 001.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Photos: Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center holds summertime paddle event at sunset
Folks explore the wetlands of Lake Florida Slough during sunset at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Friday, June 30, 2023, in rural Spicer.
Jul 6
 · 
By  Macy Moore
At the drive thru 070123 001.jpg
Community
Photo: Pair of riders make a stop at Spicer Dairy Queen for a cold treat on a hot summer day
A pair of horseback riders took their mounts through the drive-thru at Dairy Queen in Spicer on July 1.
Jul 6
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Land 063023 001.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Photos: West Addison Blues rock the stage at The Land in Spicer, Minnesota
The summer music series continues through September at The Land in Spicer.
Jul 5
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Spicer Fourth of July fireworks 070423 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Fireworks light up Green Lake for Fourth of July in Spicer, Minnesota
People gather along Green Lake to watch vivid hues illuminate the night sky as Fourth of July draws to a close.
Jul 5
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 001.jpg
Members Only
Community
Photos: Splash of rain doesn't deter Fourth of July celebration in Spicer, Minnesota
Thousands fill downtown Spicer streets during annual Fourth of July celebration Tuesday morning.
Jul 4
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Prinsburg Fourth of July 070123 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Prinsburg holds community-wide Fourth of July celebration
Prinsburg holds annual Fourth of July parade amid annual weekend celebration.
Jul 2
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Hoops by the Lake 070223 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Spicer kicks off Fourth of July festivities with 3 on 3 tourney
Saulsbury Beach fills with hoops fans during annual Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament.
Jul 1
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds 062823 005.jpg
Members Only
Local
PHOTOS: Construction work begins at Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds
Work on the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds began on Monday of this week.
Jun 29
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Community Crafts 062723 001.jpg
Members Only
Community
PHOTOS: Willmar artists make crafts go 'Snap, Crackle, Pop!'
Folks gather to build Fourth of July firework craft displays just in time for Independence Day.
Jun 28
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kiwanis Kids Day 062123 001.jpg
Members Only
Community
PHOTOS: Willmar Fests kicks off 2023 with a bang with Kiwanis Kids Day at Rice Park
Folks flock to Rice Park for Kiwanis Kids Day fun Wednesday evening.
Jun 22
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Splash Pad 062123 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Youngsters beat the heat on first day of summer at Rice Park in Willmar
As temperatures reach the 90s, children and their families flock to Willmar's Splash Pad at Rice Park to cool off.
Jun 21
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Island Days 061623 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Bird Island, Minnesota, holds annual Island Days festivities
Island Days brings four days of family fun to the small community of Bird Island in west central Minnesota.
Jun 19
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Studio Hop 061723 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: Studio Hop returns with large lineup of area artists
Art lovers make the rounds during annual Studio Hop over the weekend.
Jun 18
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo Fiesta Days 061623 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Montevideo celebrates annual Fiesta Days
Children come out for kiddie parade as part of eight-day community celebration on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Jun 16
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Morning Bird Hike 060923 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
PHOTOS: Birders learn more about area species during Sibley State Park bird hike
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
Jun 14
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Class A State Golf 061423 006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A State Golf at Pebble Creek Golf Club
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Jun 14
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar Fishing Day 061023 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar Fishing Day welcomes children of all backgrounds
Area organizations held an inclusive fishing day Saturday in Willmar to teach youngsters of all backgrounds the basics of fishing.
Jun 12
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sugar Beet Days 061023 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Community of Renville, Minnesota, celebrates Sugar Beet Days
Renville celebrates a sweet return to summer with annual community-wide festival.
Jun 11
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandi is Dandy Days 060923 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Kandi proves just how dandy it is during local festival in Kandiyohi, Minnesota
The community of Kandiyohi comes together for a two-day celebration over the weekend.
Jun 10
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Prairie Winds Summer Band 060823 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: Prairie Winds Summer Band kicks off month of free concerts in Willmar's Rice Park
Music lovers flocked to Rice Park in Willmar for an evening of free music performed by Prairie Winds Summer Band on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Jun 8
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Matilda at Barn Theatre 060223 005.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: The Barn Theatre presents 'Matilda: The Musical'
The musical will be performed three weekends in June at The Barn Theatre in downtown Willmar.
Jun 7
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Porchfest 060323 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: New London streets fill with music at annual Porchfest
More than 20 bands play at various stages throughout downtown New London during Porchfest on Saturday, June 23, 2023.
Jun 6
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BMX State Qualifier 060323 001.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Riders compete at BMX State Qualifier in Spicer
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Jun 5
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Benson Kid Day 071523 007.jpg
A girl dressed as Disney character Minnie Mouse tosses candy to folks lining the sidewalk during the 91st annual Benson Kid Day parade along 13th Street in Benson on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Benson Kid Day 071523 008.jpg
Children eagerly await the start of the 91st annual Benson Kid Day parade along 13th Street in Benson on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Benson Kid Day 071523 009.jpg
Youngsters carry the banner for the 91st Benson Kid Day parade along 13th Street in Benson on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
More Photo Galleries:

ADVERTISEMENT

Benson Kid Day 071523 010.jpg
A member of the Benson High School marching band color guard performs during the 91st annual Benson Kid Day parade along 13th Street in Benson on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Benson Kid Day 071523 011.jpg
Children rush to pick up candy during the 91st annual Benson Kid Day parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Related:
Two people standing in a greehouse.
Business
Central Minnesota's AgVet program offers veterans a life in agriculture
Ag entrepreneurs are emerging from veteran-focused workshops that are free and open to the public in a collaboration with non-profit food and development groups
11h ago
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
A graphic image of an outdoor fitness court showing people working on various types of exercise equipment.
Local
Free fitness court to open July 19 in Willmar's Sperry Park
The city of Willmar, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and the National Fitness Campaign provided funds for the construction of the fitness court, which will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
12h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Eyota EMS sign.JPG
Health
Rural EMS plagued by federal reimbursements, staffing shortages
Two issues are currently plaguing rural EMS: poor federal reimbursement and struggles to attract and maintain staff.
12h ago
 · 
By  Noah Fish
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 17, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through July 22, 2023
12h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
gavel.jpg
Local
Benson, Minnesota, woman sentenced to 52 months for drug possession in a school zone
Jennifer Lynn Nagle pleaded guilty to an amended third-degree drug possession charge in Swift County District Court. She was initially charged with fifth-degree possession, but the charge was amended after it was determined her residence, and the drugs therein, were in a school zone.
13h ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published July 17, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
13h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Paynesville shortstop Luke Johnson scoops up a ground ball during a County Line League playoff game against NLS on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Paynesville Pirates pull off 2 upsets
Amateur baseball report for Sunday, July 16, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Six-seeded Paynesville knocks off the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in County Line League playoffs
20h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar City Council to conduct four public hearings Monday, July 17
Three of the public hearings are related to the rezoning of land, and the other public hearing is for the issuance of general obligation bonds in the amount of $9.4M for street improvements.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Road Construction
Local
Kandiyohi County Board to hear road projects update on Tuesday, July 18
Kandiyohi County Public Works will give an update on the construction of the 2023 road projects at the Tuesday board meeting.
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
RailroadClosing.png
Local
Kandiyohi County Road 6 railroad crossing to be closed for maintenance beginning July 17
The crossing is scheduled to reopen Friday, July 21.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
What To Read Next
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcas-SP_Bloomfield-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
What does the lawn of the future look like?
21m ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 15, 2023
2d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.Wedding.rings.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County marriage licenses for the week of July 10-14, 2023
3d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers wallop Minnesota Mud Puppies
21h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry earns a spot in the final four
23h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets rally to edge Willmar Rails
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.003.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: A Stingers reunion for these 2 former sluggers
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne