Photos: Benson, Minnesota, holds 91st annual Kid Day parade

BENSON
— Downtown Benson was the place to be Saturday morning, as community members crowded the streets to watch the 91st annual Benson Kid Day parade.
Led by the Benson High School marching band, floats, farm equipment, Benson Fire Department trucks and various folks marched along 13th Street, tossing candy to eager children patiently waiting with oversized plastic bags ready to be filled with candy throughout the event.
Festivities ran throughout the day, as the community held a carnival, bean bag tournament, car show and live music, to name a few. The four-day festival concluded on Sunday with a fly-in pancake breakfast, helicopter tours, a Putt, Chip and Drive and Polka in the Park.
The city of Willmar, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and the National Fitness Campaign provided funds for the construction of the fitness court, which will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Jennifer Lynn Nagle pleaded guilty to an amended third-degree drug possession charge in Swift County District Court. She was initially charged with fifth-degree possession, but the charge was amended after it was determined her residence, and the drugs therein, were in a school zone.
