Photos: Benson, Minnesota, holds 91st annual Kid Day parade

BENSON — Downtown Benson was the place to be Saturday morning, as community members crowded the streets to watch the 91st annual Benson Kid Day parade.

Led by the Benson High School marching band, floats, farm equipment, Benson Fire Department trucks and various folks marched along 13th Street, tossing candy to eager children patiently waiting with oversized plastic bags ready to be filled with candy throughout the event.

Festivities ran throughout the day, as the community held a carnival, bean bag tournament, car show and live music, to name a few. The four-day festival concluded on Sunday with a fly-in pancake breakfast, helicopter tours, a Putt, Chip and Drive and Polka in the Park.

Children find an optimal place to watch the passing floats during the 91st annual Benson Kid Day parade along 13th Street in Benson on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Members of Swift County 4-H wave their flags while marching along 13th Street during the 91st annual Benson Kid Day parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Children wave and toss candy to children eagerly waiting on the sidewalk during the 91st annual Benson Kid Day parade along 13th Street in Benson on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Grand Marshal Teri Staton enthusiastically waves to the crowd during the 91st annual Benson Kid Day parade along 13th Street in Benson on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A girl dressed as Disney character Minnie Mouse tosses candy to folks lining the sidewalk during the 91st annual Benson Kid Day parade along 13th Street in Benson on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Children eagerly await the start of the 91st annual Benson Kid Day parade along 13th Street in Benson on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Youngsters carry the banner for the 91st Benson Kid Day parade along 13th Street in Benson on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A member of the Benson High School marching band color guard performs during the 91st annual Benson Kid Day parade along 13th Street in Benson on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune